Newton BOE receives project update

PLEASANT HILL — Newton Local School’s Board of Education members were given an update on its Fieldhouse project during its regular board meeting on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent Pat McBride, the flooring is currently being installed at the facility. The flooring should be finished by next week and must rest for more than 72 hours before other equipment or features can be moved into the facility.

McBride said he’s currently working on the facility’s operation protocol, which he said will be in place by the time it will open its doors to the community.

“So when we move in there it’s a smooth operation and people will know what to do and it’s clearly laid out — the things we’d like you to do in order to have this be something everybody will use, everybody be safe and everybody to be cordial with one another,” McBride said. “So there’s a few rules that we need and then some paperwork, obviously, before you can start utilizing the facility.”

McBride said the majority of the information will be presented during the Fieldhouse’s dedication.

The district will have a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. McBride said the doors will open for community use on Jan. 6.

“It’s going really, really well,” McBride said. “I can’t imagine any building process going much smoother than this one. They’ve done a fantastic job.”

The board adjourned into executive session for “matters to be kept confidential by federal law or state statutes” according to the agenda. According to McBride, there was no action expected following the session.

In other news:

The board approved to add the position of a junior high track assistant coach position due to increased student participation. The board approved other supplemental positions as recommended.

Principal Danielle Davis reported to the board of its recent grant awards. The Miami County Foundation awarded grants to the following teachers and their projects: $4,000 for new color calculators for Taylor Stevens’ classroom; $1,500 for musical instruments for Kevin Taylor’s classroom; $749 for new novels for Julie Flory’s classroom; and $450 for a new camera for the yearbook staff led by MaryBeth Anthony.

Davis said she and her staff appreciated the foundation’s generosity.

Board member Tonia Schauer asked Davis about high school student groups volunteering with Riverside of Miami County. Davis said the Honor Society and Leo Club were two possible groups that may volunteer for activities such as the consumer’s prom, winter dance and refereeing athletic events for the organization.

The district has the following events taking place on its campus in the coming weeks: Annual Red and White Night from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16. Meet the team starts at 7 p.m. Indian’s Pizza dinner starts at 5 p.m. Meal includes admission to the event; Grades 7-12 Talent Show at 1: 30 p.m. Nov. 26; No school for Thanksgiving break, Nov. 27-29; Christmas program for grades 6-12 at the junior high gym at 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Elementary Christmas program for grades 1-5 at 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Kindergarten Christmas program at 1:30 p.m. at the cafeteria Dec. 18; and high school exams, Dec. 18-20. Times for events are on the school’s website.

The district will host its annual Senior Citizen’s Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the cafeteria. Please call the school at (937) 676-2002 for reservations.

By Melanie Yingst

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Miami Valley Today