Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUG OFFENSE: Police conducted a traffic stop on a male subject who was a suspect in a theft from Clark County at 12:50 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the area of East Ash and New streets. Male was stopped. Police searched his vehicle. Drug paraphernalia and items related to the alleged theft were located. Male was issued a summons for drug paraphernalia and given citation for failing to reinstate his license. Bradley M. Maio, 34, of Sidney, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

Maio was also charged in connection with an incident on Nov. 9 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. The Troy Police Department requested assistance with arresting a subject who was supposed to meet them in the area of the mall to sell stolen merchandise at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and two subjects were arrested. One subject was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail, and the other was given a citation into court. Maio was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident. Maio is also facing theft charges from the Troy and Tipp City police departments. Joelle L. Maio, 42, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

INDUCING PANIC: Police were dispatched to a disturbance complaint at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 8 on the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue. Dispatch advised several callers had reported something that sounded like gun shots coming from the back of the address. Later at approximately 12:45 a.m. at that same address on Nov. 9, officers called in reference to a male subject waving a long gun around outside. Once on scene, the male ran into the house. Occupants of the residence were ordered out at gunpoint. Male was arrested and charged accordingly. Zackery A. Weidner, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident. Weidner also received citations for marijuana possession.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male subject passed out on a curb at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 9 on the 900 block of Park Avenue. Clay T. Reed, 61, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject being disorderly at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 on the 400 block of Garnsey Street. Male was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Demetrique E. Stewart, 32, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a criminal damage complaint at a local park building at approximately 7 a.m. on Nov. 9 on the 600 block of Gordon Street.

A customer at the business reported the soap dispenser box was busted open at Clean and Fresh Laundry on Lincoln Street and it looked like someone tried to get into the change dispenser at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 9.

ACCIDENT: While on patrol, an officer was flagged down for a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the area of North Main Street and Riverside Drive. The at-fault driver was determined to be under the influence. Driver was arrested. Case is pending lab results.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the area of West Ash and North Downing streets.

A male subject backed into a parked vehicle at 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 9 near Home Depot on Ash Street. The male requested assistance in locating the owner of the vehicle. The owner was located, and the subjects exchanged information.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: There was a report of a known subject calling Cinemark and threatening one of the employees there at 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 9. The subject was warned for telephone harassment, trespassing, and menacing.

OPEN CONTAINER: There was a report of someone possibly trying to get in a neighbor’s car at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 9 on the 900 block of Park Avenue. One suspect was located and cited for having an open container of alcohol. Darryl B. Noble, 60, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor open container in connection with this incident.