WM council discusses 2020 budget

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — Members of the West Milton Village Council have taken the first steps towards approving an approximately $8.7 million budget for 2020.

Council members heard the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the budget during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The ordinance will have a second reading at council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, before a final vote for approval.

Totaling $8,711,489.34, the 2020 budget is significantly higher than the village’s budget for 2019, mainly due to two large projects that will be covered by grants later.

“There are two major projects next year that are going to happen,” municipal manager Matt Kline said during Tuesday’s meeting. “One is we are going to do the water pump station, which is a little over over a half a million dollars, and we are going to be taking the sanitary sewer to Ludlow Falls, which is estimated at $2.8 or $2.9 million.”

“Our 2019 budget is $5.4 million and the 2020 budget is $8.7 million,” he said. “$3.3 million is just those two projects.”

Without those two projects, the budget is actually less than it was for 2019.

“Those two projects are grant-funded,” Kline said. “Grants are paying for those. We’ve actually cut it $100,000 compared to last year’s budget, setting aside those two major projects.”

In other business, council members also approved a resolution authorizing payment of $75,813.50 to Mike’s Sanitation, for work performed pumping grit and sludge out of a broken clarifier at the village’s wastewater treatment plant.

“The clarifier’s up and running,” Kline said. “Everything’s working just fine.”

Council members also heard the first reading of a resolution to change the name of the village’s fire truck capital improvement fund to the fire capital improvement fund, and an ordinance that would re-zone a .547-acre tract of land next to Izzy’s Drive-Through from business to single-family residential use.

“The planning board did have a meeting with the owners,” Kline said. “They’re very adamant that they have purchasers for a single-family home on this property.”

“There will be a public hearing at our Dec. 10 meeting before any zoning change is acted upon,” he said. Much of the land to the west of that property is also up for a change of zoning, to single-family residential.

“It’s been requested also to be changed to R-1A,” Kline said. “A plan was submitted. The planning board at it’s last meeting did not approve that idea; that’s still a couple months away.”

Council members also announced several upcoming events, including a tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 7, and the village’s annual downtown open house running from Nov. 21-24. Council members will hold a workshop at the municipal building on Tuesday, Nov. 26; council’s next regular meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.