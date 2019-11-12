Troy man to serve 5 years

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall sentenced Henry Lucas, 55, of Troy, to serve five years in prison for one count of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition.

Lucas entered a guilty plea by way of a bill of information to gross sexual imposition, which was amended from a first-degree felony rape on Sept. 25.

Prior to sentencing, Wall said Lucas is likely to recommit due to his previous criminal history, which includes a 1992 conviction of sexual imposition.

“You have been given many chances,” Wall said. She noted Lucas’ criminal history including theft, assault, forgery and drug-related charges. Wall said Lucas tried to blame the victim, including trying to send messages to make it look as though the victim initiated the incident.

Wall said Lucas was someone “who flew under the radar” and that Lucas had a dark side not revealed in the community.

A joint plea agreement was reached for Lucas to serve five years in prison.

Prior to sentencing, Lucas’ defense attorney Jon Paul Rion noted the 27 letters of support sent to the court. Rion said Lucas had a big heart, always willing to help others and “good qualities as well.”

It was those letters that Wall said to Lucas “you appear to be a saint,” but noted Lucas was a different person “on the other side of a closed door.”

According to reports, Lucas allegedly pinned a 15-year-old female victim against the wall and shoved his hand down the victim’s pants, sexually assaulted her, and then left the home in Troy. The victim stated she didn’t tell an adult until two months later. The alleged assault occurred in March 2017.

Lucas apologized to the victim, now 18 years old, and her family.

“I pray for you every day. I’m sorry. I wish you the best,” Lucas said. Lucas also apologized to his family, who sat behind him during the hearing.

The victim shared how Lucas touched her inappropriately as a child and later treated her “as a prostitute” by requesting sexual favors for money. She recalled the incident’s event, trying to push Lucas away from her. She recalled Lucas said, “I thought you were laughing” when he saw her crying and asked her not to tell anyone.

“He thought it was OK to do this to me,” she said.

Upon sentencing, Lucas was registered as a Tier II sex offender and must register every 180 days for the next 25 years. As part of the registry, Lucas cannot reside within 1,000 feet of a school premise.

Last February, Lucas was arraigned on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree felony rape and third-degree felony tampering with evidence. Wall said the court would not dismiss the grand jury indictment of first-degree felony rape and one count of tampering with evidence charges until sentencing.

Lucas was given credit for 73 days served in jail.

Lucas https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_Lucas.jpg Lucas

Henry Lucas guilty of gross sexual imposition

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com.