Chester Sheridan house to be featured in home tour

PIQUA — The house built by Chester Sheridan in 1906 at 322 Boone Street will be among the homes featured in the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA)’s self-guided home tour. The tour takes place on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5-8pm and is once again sponsored by the PCHDA.

Dr. Sheridan, a dentist who practiced in Piqua at Suite 434 in the Orr-Flesh Building, married Frances Roe on June 8, 1907, just one year after the home was built.

At one point this home was converted into a two-family home that was used as a rental property. Andrew Snyder bought the residence in 2008 and has since renovated it to once again be a single-family dwelling.

The home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The original wood floors have been restored on the first floor, and the second floor bathroom still has the original claw foot tub, which Snyder also restored.

The home uses a boiler heat system and has recently been upgraded with a mini-split unit to supplement heating and provide air conditioning.

Tickets to view this home and five others are available at Allisten Manor’s Flower Box, Mainstreet Piqua, and Readmore’s Hallmark in Piqua. Cost is $25 per person, and credit card transactions should be made at Mainstreet Piqua, 326 N. Main Street, Piqua.

Shelley and Chuck Black, co-chairs of marketing and advertising, suggest tickets should be purchased early since only 300 are available, and in 2017 and 2018 tickets sold out several weeks prior to the tour.

Proceeds of this tour are earmarked for signage identifying historic homes within the district, and the association’s long term goal is to place historic signs at the perimeter of the district to help accentuate the significance of these historic properties within the city of Piqua.

For more information, please contact the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association at PO Box 212, Piqua, OH, 45356.