William Webster Wood House to be featured in tour

PIQUA — The spirit of the season, twinkling lights, live music and holiday treats will dazzle 300 tourists when six extraordinary homes in historic downtown Piqua open their doors for a self-guided tour. The tour takes place on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5-8pm and is once again sponsored by the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA).

Among the homes featured in the tour will be the William Webster Wood House built in 1876. This two-story, three-bay brick residence is among Piqua’s finest examples of the High Victorian Italianate style. An 1890 Queen Anne Style rear addition found at the corner of the building features a conical roofed circular stone tower with an iron pinnacle. The interior of this home features a formal entry with curved stairway, five unique fireplaces, 12 foot ceilings, beautiful woodwork and an elevator.

William W. Wood was not the first to build a home at 526 N. Wayne Street. A house stood at this location as far back as 1849. Some of the original structure may be part of the current house.

Wood was also one of the pioneer manufacturers of Miami County. For many years, he controlled the cooperage business in Piqua, being himself one of the early coopers (barrel makers) along the canal. Wood was also engaged in the linseed oil business for over thirty years.

The home is now loved by Rick, Melanie, and Derrick Walker.

Tickets to view this home and five others are available at Allisten Manor’s Flower Box, Mainstreet Piqua, and Readmore’s Hallmark in Piqua. Cost is $25 per person, and credit card transactions can be made at Mainstreet Piqua, 326 N. Main Street, Piqua.

Shelley and Chuck Black, co-chairs of marketing and advertising, suggest tickets should be purchased early since only 300 are available, and in 2017 and 2018 tour tickets sold out several weeks prior to the tour.

Proceeds of this tour are earmarked for signage identifying historic homes within the district, and the association’s long term goal is to place historic signs at the perimeter of the district to help accentuate the significance of these historic properties within the city of Piqua.

For more information, please contact the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association at PO Box 212, Piqua, OH, 45356.