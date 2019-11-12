Bazaar to feature quilt, fiber art exhibit

TIPP CITY — The sanctuary of Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., will be a kaleidoscope of color from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 7, during the fourth-annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar. This year the art and craft bazaar will also feature an exhibit of beautiful quilts and fiber art.

A wide variety of styles will include hand pieced/quilted, machine pieced/quilted, applique, tied, and t-shirt quilts as well as a mid-1800’s hand-woven coverlet. Visitors will also hear the sounds of the seasons as they stroll through the exhibit. Performances will include a flute ensemble, piano, organ, guitar, and handbell quartet.

In addition to the display, committee chairwoman, Karen Bostelman, has received two quilts to raffle. Loraine Smith, of Tipp City, donated an 82×82-inch quilt and Carol Dolin of Sulphur Grove Quilt Shop donated a 44×52-inch wall hanging. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and are available at the church Wednesday Night Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m., or in the church office 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The raffle drawing will take place at 3 p.m. at the Bazaar, Dec. 7.

Contact Bostelman at tcumcbazaar@gmail.com by Nov. 30, to register a quilt for display or visit tippcityumc.org/quilt-and-fabric-art-show. The committee will accept quilts through Dec. 6. They will be handled with the utmost care and kept secure.

The public is invited to the exhibit as well as encouraged to shop at more than 35 fine art and craft booths. The long-standing Cookie Walk (cookies sold by the pound) will open at 9 a.m. and is typically sold out by 11 a.m. Food service will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eat at Joe’s Café will offer soups, pulled pork sandwiches, pizza, and pie.

All proceeds from the Angel House booth, the vendors’ booth/table rentals, the quilt raffle, and food service will benefit the Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania. Church and community members have donated hand-crafted items to be sold at the Angel House booth. Each vendor is also asked to donate a piece of their merchandise. The children at Angel House have provided fabric envelope/folders for sale. In it’s first three years, the Bazaar has generated $13,000 in support.