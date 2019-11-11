Pet of the Week

Meet Isabella

Hello, my name is Isabella. I am at the Miami County Animal Shelter with my best friend, Cane. We have been together for four years and want to stay together. We were surrendered by our owners because we do not like cats. We do not like other dogs either. We are looking for a loving home where it is just us and our adoptive parents. We are very loving and we do good with kids. Please come to the shelter and see us! If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.