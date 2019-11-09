Area briefs

Wagar to speak at luncheon

PIQUA — Olive Wagar, The Compassionate Organizer, will be the featured speaker for the YWCA Nov. 13 Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon ($7/per person).

An added event for attendees after the luncheon will be an opportunity to get a free manicure from students in the Cosmetology department at the Upper Valley Career Center. Appointments will be taken from 1-2:30 p.m. that afternoon. This event is in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the career center and is their way of “giving back” to the community. “

Reservations for the manicures can be made in advance by calling the YWCA at 773-6626 or can also be made the day of the luncheon.

Reservations for the program and luncheon should be made by Monday, Nov. 11. For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

A UVMC nurse is available from 10:15 -11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings by a UVMC nurse. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Gift program deadline near

TIPP CITY — The Tipp-Monroe Community Services Holiday Gift Giving Program provides Christmas gifts to children of families in need in Tipp City and Monroe Township.

This program gives local businesses, organizations and individuals the opportunity to help families this Christmas. Families who need assistance should apply by Nov. 15.

Contact TMCS at 667-8631 if you would like to sponsor a family or if your family needs help. All information collected is confidential.

SNL event upcoming

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Nov. 16 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and a bounce house. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Robinson branch or over the phone at 440-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Remembrance program planned

PIQUA — Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, 333 W. High St., will host its annual Holiday Remembrance Program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Staff extend an invitation to all those in the Piqua and surrounding area who have lost loved ones this year. The program will include special music, memorial readings and a lighting of candles in remembrance of those who have passed on. The program will conclude with social time and light refreshments. This special event will be hosted at the funeral home, 333 W. High St., Piqua. Kelly Larger, coordinator of the funeral home’s Follow Through Services, will be the facilitator. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to register by calling 773-3161.

“Many families feel the full effects of their loss for the first time during the holidays. Families can benefit by finding a special way to honor their loved one over the holidays by simple gestures. Lighting a memorial candle is one simple gesture to keep their memory around each holiday,” Larger said.

Seniors dinner taking reservations

CASSTOWN — Miami East Local Schools will hold its 32nd annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at Miami East High School cafeteria.

Park in the back of the building and enter through the back door (Door No. 12). To be eligible to attend, you must be 60 years of age or older and live in the Miami East School District.

For reservations, call 335-7070, Ext. 3001, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 30.