State Route 41 fire displaces family

PLEASANT HILL — A spark from a fireplace is believed to be the cause of a structure fire that displaced a family on Friday morning.

The Newton Township/Pleasant Hill Joint District volunteer firefighters responded to the 5000 block of State Route 41 around 8:15 a.m. for the structure fire.

According to Chief Adam Marchal, the fire displaced two adults, four children and one pet. No one was reported injured. Marchal said the Red Cross was dispatched to provide aid.

The damage from the fire was minimal, but there was smoke damage throughout the home. Marchal said one of the residents advised they stirred the fire in a fireplace and then took a shower. The resident said she happened to notice the family’s dog was acting different. She then discovered the living room was full of smoke, and they evacuated the home.

Law enforcement blocked traffic between Covington and Troy as the fire was quickly extinguished. Marchal said it took less than an hour to clear the scene. The fire department had two fire engines and a tanker at the scene. Covington Fire and the Troy Fire Department provided mutual aid.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

