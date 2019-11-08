Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

INCIDENTS REPORTED AT SCHOOLS: Officer was dispatched to an assist agency at 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Piqua Central Intermediate School on Nicklin Avenue. Two juveniles were warned for trespassing.

A male juvenile student was found in possession of a JUUL cigarette and a pocket knife at the Piqua High School at 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 6. Staff released the juvenile to his parents.

Principal at the Piqua High School found a video of two female juveniles fighting at 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 7. Female juveniles were charged.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a box van hitting a parked vehicle and leaving the scene at 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the area of Scott and Scudder streets.

There was a report of an unknown vehicle striking a parked vehicle on the 100 block of East High Street. It was reported at 8 p.m. on Nov. 6.

ACCIDENT WITH NO INJURIES: There was a report of a traffic accident with conflicting stories regarding an alleged chair that was unsecured in the rear of a truck that caused damage to another vehicle. It was reported at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 near the Piqua Water Treatment Plant on North State Route 66.

There was a report of a traffic accident at approximately 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the area of North Main and East North streets. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a report of a traffic accident at 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the area of Spring and Ash streets. Both units were at fault, so neither one was cited.

TRESPASSING: A suspicious vehicle was located behind a business at 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 on the 100 block of East Main Street. The occupants were arrested for criminal trespassing. Ian J. Cousins, 20, of Reynoldsburg; Nathan J. Jelks, 28, address unknown; and Aaron L. Prysock, 28, of Gahanna, were charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing in connection with this incident.

THEFT: There was a report of a laptop being stolen sometime between 3:50 a.m. and 5:55 a.m. on Nov. 7 on the 400 block of West High Street.

CITIZEN ASSIST: Complainant advised someone tried to break into his vehicle overnight between Nov. 6-7 on the 500 block of Park Avenue. Male requested extra checks when possible.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officer was dispatched to an assist agency call at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the area of East Ash Street and Looney Road. Alec Grose, 22, of Decatur, Ind., was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Officer responded to the report of a dog running at large at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 on the 1000 block of Park Avenue. Officer located the owner. Kaila M. Strunk, 32, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor dog running at large in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: Complainant reported finding a subject in her residence who immediately ran out the door at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Nov. 8 on the 400 block of Young Street.