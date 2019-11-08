Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today-Saturday

• ARTS SHOW: The Country Workshop Artists of Troy will hold their 30th biennial Fine Arts & Fine Crafts Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Staunton Grange, 1530 N. Market St., Troy. Juried arts and crafts will be on display from more than 50 local and regional artists in the indoor venue. For more information, contact countryworkshopartists@gmail.com.

• RUMMAGE SALE: St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

• BIG FOOT: Join Bigfoot researcher, investigator, and author Doug Waller at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library as he discusses the history of Bigfoot, evidence of Bigfoot and talks about reports of sightings that he has taken from all over Ohio and beyond. Waller has been investigating and researching Bigfoot for over 10 years but his interest in the subject spans over three decades. He has written four books on the subject, which are collections of eyewitness reports he has taken over the years. No registration needed. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

Today

• HEALTH FAIR: Miami County Veterans’ Services and Miami County Public Health will be hosting the Fifth annual Veterans Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hobart Center for County Government, 510 W. Water St., Troy. The event is free for veterans, veterans’ spouses and veterans’ widows. The health fair will feature health screening. MCPH will also offer flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccine (please bring insurance information). Upper Valley Career Center cosmetology students will be offering nail trims and foot baths and Miami County Dental Clinic will be performing dental screens. Representatives from the VA Medical Center will be available to answer questions about health care at the Dayton VAMC. The Miami County Recorder’s Office will be available to provide Veteran ID cards. Other veteran’s vendors will be available. Food and refreshments will be provided during the lunch hour period. Attendees should bring original or certified copy of DD-214. For transportation to the Health Fair, call 440-8126 by Nov. 6 to be placed on the schedule.

• BAKED HAM: A baked ham dinner including scalloped potatoes, veggie, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $8.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• BEEF STEW: The Troy Fish & Game will serve beef stew beginning at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• VETERANS PROGRAM: A special program is planned at Hoffman United Methodist Church to present the retired banners of Union Township veterans to their families. The program will take place at 2 p.m. at Hoffman, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Dennis Albaugh will give a presentation. There will be a short skit and patriotic music. The highlight will be a slide presentation, accompanied by stories of each veteran, followed by the presentation of banners. The church is handicapped accessible. Refreshments will be offered.

• PRESENTATION: Native Trojan Tim Bowers, a children’s book illustrator, will offer a free presentation and demonstration, from 1-3 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• HOLIDAY AFFAIR: A Holiday Affair, a sale of locally crafted items from artists and craftspeople, will be in the community room of the Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. More information at tippcitysartscouncil.com or Alison Rusk at (937) 422-2770 or artaffairtipp@gmail.com.

• FAMILY FINDER: A Family Finder Workshop is being sponsored by the Shelby County Genealogical Society at the Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with sessions beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The featured speaker is Amie Bowser Tennant, a professional genealogist, a nationally known speaker and internationally known blogger. The cost for this workshop is $20 if registered by Nov. 1 and $25 at the door. Contact ksayre217@aol.com for more information and the registration form.

• CHURCH BAZAAR: St. Teresa Christmas Church Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington. There will be outside crafters and vendors, as well as homemade baked goods and a quilt raffle, with other prizes.

• TEEN BOOK CLUB: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to enjoy snacks and talk about books at 3 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• CLAY SHOOT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a fun clay shoot. Entry fee is $15. Sign up at 10:30 a.m. shoot begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own shotgun, ammo and eye/ear protection. Shooters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Hamburgers and drinks will be available for purchase.

• YULETIDE GATHERING: The Tipp City Area Arts Council will present A Holiday Affair during Tipp City’s annual Winter Yuletide Gathering. The show hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This is the 51st year of the show, previously called Christmas Holiday Show, and features handmade gifts crafted by local artists, including products in wood, fiber arts, glass, polymer clay, candles and many other materials. The new location is the Community Room of Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St. Food will be available for purchase. Free admission.

• FINE ARTS SALE: The Country Workshop Artists (CWA) of Troy will hold their 30th biennial Fine Arts & Fine Crafts Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Staunton Grange, 1530 N. Market St., Troy. Juried arts and crafts will be on display from more than 40 local and regional artists. Items to include paintings in various mediums and sizes, prints, greeting cards, journals, fiber arts, quilting, jewelry, accessories, pottery, glass, sculpture and woodworking. New this year, will be an artist gala on Friday night. Meet and greet the artists to include evening shopping, live music, refreshments and a raffle.

• SEW CRAFTY: Join “That’s Sew Crafty” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a guided craft at 1 p.m. All adults are welcome and most supplies are provided. Children may attend to help adults with craft or coloring will be available. This month participants will be making a countdown plate craft. No registration needed.

• HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Troy Church of the Nazarene, intersection of Barnhart Road and State Route 55, Troy, will offer its 26th annual holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 50 crafters from across the area will offer home and holiday gift ideas, including jewelry, baked goods and more. Lunch, including homemade desserts, will be served throughout the day. There will be door prizes, and parking is free. For more information, call 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center and Fletcher Lions will offer an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and garage sale. The meal will be be offered from 7 a.m. to noon and will also include sausage and fried mush. Meals will be $7 for adults and $3 for those 12 and younger. Carry-outs will be available. The garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spaces are available by calling 368-3700 or visiting abgraham.org.

• WRITER’S CLUB: The Writer’s Club, NaNoWriMo, will be offered Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. Join the Writer’s Club for National Novel Writing Month. The goal is to write a 50,000 word novel rough draft in 30 days. Group also meets Thursday evenings.

• OPEN HOUSE: The East Stillwater Valley Railroad will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. both days at 137 S. Wenrick St, Covington. The railroad occupies roughly two-thirds of a 27-foot-by-69-foot basement.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Red Lobster in Piqua at 4:30 p.m., followed by Euchre at 6:30 p.m.

• PRESCHOOLERS: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Preschoolers in the Park is a program designed for preschool aged children and their parents. Each monthly program has a different theme, story, craft and tot sized hike. Miami County Park naturalists will be on hand to answer questions and facilitate your family park exploration. Pre-register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a barbecued rib dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and available for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving hours are from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• VETERANS CEREMONY: A Veterans Day ceremony in Piqua will begin at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Forest Hill Cemetery at the intersection of Washington and Broadway. The Piqua High School band will perform as well as the placing of the wreath and yellow rose. The Veterans Elite Tribute Squad will offer the firing of the salute. U.S. Army Reservist CWO3 Paul Reece will be the keynote speaker.

• VETERANS DAY: The Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy will host the 2019 Veterans Day ceremony at Riverside Cemetery. This ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will feature ceremonial tributes, speeches by community leaders, color guard, wreath presentations, and a 21-gun salute, playing of Taps, and performances by the Troy High School marching band. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. The Honor Guard will then muster at Old Soldiers Circle. The ceremony and program will last for approximately one hour. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony and program will be moved to the VFW Post 5436, 2220 LeFevre Road, Troy.

• CEREMONY: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will present its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Join members to honor veterans. Bean soup and cornbread will be offered after the ceremony. At 6 p.m., they will offer a potato and/or salad bar. The table is full of toppings for both. Just one is $3.50, have both for $6.

• HISTORY IN BOX: In honor of Veterans Day, join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for History in A Box at 6:30 p.m. at the library. Miami Valley Veterans Museum curator Terry Purke will share one of their Histories in a Box, which contains artifacts from a time period that bring to life what it was like to serve in the military from the perspective of a local veteran. No registration is required. Call 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• VETERANS PROGRAM: Newton Local School will have a ceremony of recognition in honor of Veterans Day. The program will begin at 9:45 a.m. Veterans are asked to RSVP to (937) 676-2002 and to arrive at 9:15 a.m. at the high school entrance.

• CEREMONY: Newton Local School will have a ceremony of recognition in honor of Veterans Day at 9:45 a.m. Veterans are asked to make a reservation to (937) 676-2002 and to arrive at 9:15 a.m. at the high school entrance.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Steve Shively, retired history teacher at Bethel High School, will give a presentation on Veterans Day.

• MONDAY MATINEE: Relax and enjoy a classic movie at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 12:30 p.m. Re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. Shirley Temple will be celebrated this month, this week with “Little Princess” (1939). Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• EARLY BIRDS: Read the suggested title and then discuss it with others during the Early Birds Book Club at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 10 a.m. This month’s suggested reading is “The Book of Speculation,” by Erika Swyler. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

Tuesday

• TINKER TUESDAY: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, at 3 p.m. for Tinker Tuesdays at the library. Staff puts the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math education by providing hands-on learning for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. An afternoon snack provided. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Inspirational Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. to discuss “Traces of Guilt,” by Dee Henderson. Visit the library to pick up a copy. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibraries.org for more information.

• PINTEREST: Join others to create a fabric wall organizer at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This is an adult night out. Registration is required and all supplies are provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TEEN HANGOUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the Milton-Union Public Library to finish homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for babies and toddlers to enjoy songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; AARP Driver course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

Wednesday

• COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be holding a community conversation to provide information and ask for feedback on the library’s master planning process at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 in the library at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• EXERCISE CLASS: The J. R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class for men and women, instructed by Vicki Hand every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The fee is $1 per session, and your first class will be free. This specific exercise class will last for eight weeks. They will be exercising to music and the movements can be adapted to any age. For more information, call 473-2226.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SHREDDED BEEF: Shredded beef sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

• COMPUTER CLASS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for a beginning computer class at the library at 8 a.m. today and again Nov. 20. Employee service professional Barbara Nicodemus of Ohio Means Jobs will be teaching computer basics in two sessions. Topics will include powering up, creating and navigating email, internet searches, job searching and applications, and social networking. Plan to attend both sessions. For adults only. Registration is required and is available online or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will present the Kiwanis Honors award to this year’s recipient, First Place Food Pantry. After the presentation, the club will hold monthly committee and board meetings at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• SLOPPY JOE: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a barbecue rib dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at Mckaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at Mckaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• COOKBOOK CLUB: Join the Cookbook Club at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to share dishes from the cookbook “Magnolia Table,” by Joanna Gaines. Pick up a copy at the library. Registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTION: Piqua Parents as Teachers is having their annual quarter auction at the Knights of Columbus. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction is from 7-9 p.m. This auction also has an option for an all-in paddle, and for $30 you can automatically bid on everything. Tickets are available at Readmore Hallmark and Piqua Junior High School or by calling (937) 916-3139.

• GOULASH: Goulash, salad and bread will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $5. After eating, stay for Euchre, $5, at 7 p.m.

• STORY: After School Story Program will be offered from 4-5 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library. Stories and refreshments provided by Ohio State University’s Extension Office for school-age children.

• PICKLE DAY: Pickle Day will be offered from 2-7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room. Celebrate National Pickle Day with a pickle tasting while participants learn about all things pickles.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Wrap yourself up in saving lives at the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit Blood Donor Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BEER & BREWING: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. to learn about the history of brewing in Troy, Piqua, and Tipp city with Tim Gaffney author of “Dayton Beer: A History of Brewing in the Miami Valley.” You will hear the history of brewers and breweries in our area as well as a discussion on the impact of the temperance movement and the drama involving Ohio’s 1908 Rose Law. No registration needed. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• IMAGINE: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for the new Imagine Thursday’s series this fall at the library, with two times to choose from, 1:30 or 4 p.m. Participants in Mini Stop Motion Productions will learn what it takes to make short stop motion video. For children in grades third and up. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339-0502, Ext.128.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will offer blood pressure checks at 10 a.m., followed by a board meeting, lunch provided and bingo.

• STEAM: The Bradford Public Library’s STEAM workshop for homeschoolers will be from 10:15- 11:30 a.m. These hands-on classes are planned for students in grades first through eighth. Registration is not required, but they do appreciate knowing you are coming. For more information, call the library at 448-2612 and ask for Stacie.

Nov. 15

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• CHEESE STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will serve a Philly cheese steaks beginning at 6 p.m.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_Mel_New-4.jpg