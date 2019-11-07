Elegance on ice

Lilly Beccue, 13, of Troy works on her routine during Troy Skating Club practice at Hobart Arena on Thursday afternoon. The club is rehearing for the upcoming Holiday Ice Show to be held on December 1 beginning at 4:30 p,.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today