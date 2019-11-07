Piqua Catholic honor roll

PIQUA — The following students have been named to the honor roll at Piqua Catholic School for the first quarter:

First honors:

• Fifth grade: Jackson Garman, Lilly Graham, Olivia Hudgel, Sofi Kemmer, Olivia Sherry, Benton Verrill

• Sixth grade: Christopher Galbreath, Evan O’Leary

• Seventh grade: Bailey Cooper, Miley Heffelfinger, Kaden Lee, Kailee Rank

• Eighth grade: Aubri Karn, Seth Knapke, Daria Lee, Katie McFarland, Donovan O’Leary

Second honors:

• Fifth grade: Blayne Bertholomey, Brooke Buecker, Paige Gallup, Audrey Hess, Jayden Miller, Madison Rank

• Sixth grade: Melanie Karn, Joshua Knapke

• Seventh grade: Myah Jefferis, Catelyn Schieltz

• Eighth grade: Connor Stephenson

The following students also received unspecified honors: Trevor Ford (kindergarten), Kennedy Hopsecker (first grade), Vincent Karn (second grade), Maria Hess (third grade), Carey Yant (fourth grade), Paige Gallup (fifth grade), Melanie Karn (sixth grade), Miley Heffelfinger (seventh grade), and Katie McFarland (eighth grade).