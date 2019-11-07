Parks assessment available for view

TROY — In 2017, the Troy Board of Park Commissioners agreed that an internal inventory, review, and assessment of all park property should be completed. After an 18-month project and a presentation on Oct. 1, the Board of Park Commissioners accepted the official assessment at their Nov. 5 meeting.

The 1980 Parks Master Plan was updated in 1990, and has been used as a guide to parks improvements over the last 29 years. At the end of 2017, the Board of Park Commissioners requested an update to this information. The Parks Assessment and Survey Analysis includes the following: a progress assessment of Troy parks from 1990 to present, an updated assessment of the parks’ conditions and equipment inventory, and the results of the 2018 Parks Master Plan Public Involvement Survey.

The final Parks Assessment and Survey Analysis was accepted by the Board of Park Commissioners during their Nov. 5 meeting.

To read the Parks Assessment and Survey Analysis, visit https://tinyurl.com/y4syanul. For more information, contact the Office of the Director of Public Service and Safety at 335-1725.