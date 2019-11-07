The Allen G. Rundle House built in 1914 and located at 620 Caldwell St., is an example of prairie style architecture.

PIQUA — Homes in historic downtown Piqua will open their doors for a self-guided tour from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, sponsored by the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA).

One of the featured homes is the Allen G. Rundle House built in 1914 and located at 620 Caldwell St. This historic home is an example of prairie style architecture. Rundle, a pillar of the local community, served as city treasurer, chairman of the Piqua National Bank, and president of the G.H. Rundle Company. He purchased the property in 1911. In 1912, Mr. Rundle commissioned Harry Williams, of the prominent Dayton architectural firm Schenck & Williams to design the home. Other notable designs of Williams found in Piqua, include the L.M. Flesh house and the Rundle Medicine Company building as well as, Orville Wright’s Hawthorn Hill home located in Dayton. Piqua’s leading contractor of the time, Airhart M. Fry, was tasked with the construction.

Following in the vain of Frank Lloyd Wright, Williams defined the clean horizontal lines of the exterior with the use of stucco, cooper flashings, wood, stone and brick, while the interior offers flowing living space for both dining and entertainment, detailed with intricate craftsmanship.

The original plans for the interior boasted six bedrooms, two of which were servants quarters, four full bathrooms and two half baths, a formal living and dining room, six fire places, a servants pantry, kitchen, an open sleeping porch, a loggia, a veranda, a cistern at the rear of the house, built-in central vacuum system and an incinerator. Original features of the home that remain include the quarter sawn oak grand staircase, coffered ceilings and wainscoting, gas lighting fixtures, five working fireplaces finely detailed with Rookwood tile, centralized pattern wood flooring, leaded casement windows, pocket doors, and built-in cabinetry.

Tour tickets will become available at Allisten Manor’s Flower Box, Mainstreet Piqua, and Readmore’s Hallmark in Piqua in mid-November. Cost is $25 per person and credit card transactions should be made at Mainstreet Piqua, 326 N. Main St., Piqua.

Shelley and Chuck Black, co-chairs of marketing and advertising, suggest tickets should be purchased early since only 300 are available and the past two year’s tour tickets sold out several weeks prior to the tour.

Proceeds of this tour are earmarked for signage identifying historic homes within the district and the association’s long term goal is to place historic signs at the perimeter of the district to help accentuate the significance of these historic properties within the city of Piqua.

For more information, contact the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association at P.O. Box 212, Piqua, OH 45356.