Broadcast TV frequencies changing

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local TV stations have changed their over-the-air broadcast frequencies, resulting in a loss of signal for consumers.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, people who watch free over-the-air television with an antenna will need to rescan their TV set each time a station moves in order to continue receiving the local channel. Subscribers to cable or satellite TV do not need to rescan, as service providers will do it for them.

The FCC website states rescanning may also be referred to as auto-tuning, channel set-up, channel scan, channel search, auto-scan, auto-program, or other similar terminology depending on TV make and model. Instructions are similar across the board and typically include these steps:

• First, press “set-up” or “menu” on the TV remote control or converter box.

• Next, select “channels,” “antenna,” or other similar terminology.

• Then, click “scan,” “auto-tune,” “channel search,” “auto-program,” or other similar terminology.

• The TV will do the rest. The process usually takes just a few minutes.

As of press time, complaints have been lodged regarding loss of signal for local channels 5, 7, 22, and 45.

According to the WHIO-TV Channel 7 website, technical difficulties with a transmitter tower are also causing signal losses. The TV station stated engineers are currently working to fix this matter.

FCC TV transition hotline representative Adriana Hernandez noted that this tower complication is unrelated to the rescan issue, but even after any transmitter problems are fixed, those antenna users who have not rescanned their TV will still need to do so.

According to Hernandez, the need for rescanning comes from a change on behalf of broadcasters in an effort to open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services.

Stations across the country are transitioning in phases and viewers in most areas may need to rescan more than once. According to the FCC website, stations are to provide notice of upcoming “Rescan Days.”

Hernandez noted that although the frequencies are changing, the channel numbers will stay the same.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan, or call (888) 225-5322.

Rescan required for antenna users

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

