Minor injuries in Peters Road crash

Troy Fire Department medics tend to victims of a crash at the intersection of Peters and Swailes roads on Wednesday evening.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

TROY — Authorities report no one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters and Swailes roads on Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m. by witnesses. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies said that it appears that a vehicle that was northbound on Peters Road attempted to turn on to Swailes Road, but turned into the path of a southbound car.

Two people were transported by Troy Fire Department medics and a third was going to be taken by personal vehicle to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Miami County deputies.

