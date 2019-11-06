Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

WEAPONS OFFENSE: A female subject advised a male subject was suicidal and fired nine rounds from a gun into the ceiling of a residence at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 5 on the 1400 block of Madison Avenue. According to Piqua police reports, the male subject thought someone was in the ceiling in the roof of his house. The incident is believed to be the result of mental health related issues. Police recovered shell casings in the house, but the gun has not yet been recovered. The male was placed under arrest and incarcerated. He was later transported to the hospital for mental health related treatment. Kyle A. Walker, 33, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree felony discharging a firearm in a building and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

FOUND: Police responded to a call referencing a gun being located at a local business, the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive, at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4. The gun was located, and it was found to be a BB gun. The BB gun was seized.

TRESPASSING: Police responded to a call referencing a male trespassing at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 4 at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive. Male was located and agreed to a consent search of his vehicle. Vehicle was searched, and drug paraphernalia was located. Male was charged. Darryl B. Noble, 60, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

THEFT OF UTILITIES: Landlord wanted to report subjects stealing electricity from their property at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 on the 500 block of College Street.

DRUG OFFENSE: Police responded to the Piqua Junior High School in reference to a student having drugs in their possession at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 4. A juvenile female was located and cited for minor misdemeanor drug possession.

ACCIDENT: A semi truck struck a light pole with its trailer at 1:25 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the area of North Main and East High streets. The driver was cited for failure to control.

There was a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the area of Washington and Park avenues. The at-fault driver was cited.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A semi truck struck light pole at the intersection at 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the area of North Main and East Ash streets. Crosswalk sign attached to pole was damaged. Semi truck could not be located.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An unknown person drove through a flower bed causing damage to the vegetation and some metal marking pins on the 400 block of Miami Street. Occurred within the past week.

WARRANT: Donald E. Behm, 34, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Nov. 5.

VEHICLE THEFT: Police responded to a call referencing a vehicle being taken from a car dealership, Paul Sherry Chrysler Dodge, and it not being returned at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 5 on the 8600 block of North County Road 25-A. Suspect information was given. Christina R. Hemker, 31, of Fort Jennings, was charged with fourth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.

WELFARE CHECK: Police were dispatched to a welfare check complaint at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 6 on the 1800 block of Wilshire Drive. Dispatch advised a female called in and advised she was being held against her will. Gary R. Risner, 65, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic in connection with this incident.