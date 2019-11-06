Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Oct. 29

• Hobart Institute, 400 E. Trade Square West, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Speedway, 4 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: TCS foods not being hot-held at the proper temperature. Observed two hot dogs holding at 122 to 127 degrees Fahrenheit and three egg rolls holding at 131 to 133 degrees on the hot dog roller out in the lobby. Person in charge (PIC) voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods not being cold-held at the proper temperature. Observed breakfast burrito stuffing holding at 51 degrees and two packages of hot dogs holding at 46 to 48 degrees in the single-door low boy cooler in the kitchen. PIC stated that the low boy cooler has trouble staying closed unless it’s shut softly and the door must have been left slightly ajar. PIC voluntarily discarded all TCS foods holding above 41 degrees. Also, observed four containers of Parmesan cheese on the counter by the hot dog roller in the lobby, holding at room temperature outside of temperature control. The manufacturer states refrigerate after opening. PIC voluntarily discarded opened Parmesan cheese containers.

Outer opening not protected. Observed gap between double front doors of facility on the east side of the building. This gap is approximately half an inch in size and could allow pests to gain entry into the building. PIC stated that they have a work order in to have weather stripping installed soon.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed drain lines coming from the ceiling and draining into the mop sink in the kitchen area. There is a substantial gap in the ceiling tile that the drain line is coming through. This hole/gap needs to be sealed.

• He5 Asian Bistro, 121 E. Staunton Road, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw chicken stored above cabbage in the walk in cooler. PIC was able to move cabbage out from under raw chicken.

Food thermometer not readily accessible. Observed stem thermometer scaled from -40 to 160 degrees. Facility needs thermometer scaled from 0F to 220F

Improper use or placement of insect control devices. Observed fly paper hanging over three-compartment sink and above dish machine. PIC voluntarily discarded.

In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed rice scoop stored in room temperature water. In-use utensils, stored in water, must be stored in water of at least 135 degrees or above.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed prep-top cooler by wok line was holding at 52 degrees. PIC had already removed all TCS foods from cooler and cooler was being repaired during inspection by cooler repair service. PIC agrees to not use cooler to hold TCS foods until it can be verified to be holding at 41 degrees or below.

Oct 30

• Tipp City Petroleum Inc., 1015 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine in the back room by the freezer and mold growth on the inside of the ice machine attached to the fountain soda machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Critical: Utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized at the required frequency. PIC stated that when doing dishes, associated with Hunts Brothers Pizza and coffee machine, donuts, etc., they only wash with soap and rinse. No sanitizing step is done. The bottle of blue tablet Steramine sanitizer is the same bottle observed in the facility for the past year. Still full with the cotton packing from the manufacturer in the bottle. The date on the bottle of Steramine tablets is 2016.

No sanitizer test kit available. Observed the absence of quaternary ammonia testing strips for the sanitizer at the three-compartment sink.

Critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed the air gap on the fountain soda machine is not sufficient to prevent back siphonage. The drain line for the fountain soda machine is down in the drain line under the cabinet.

Floor and wall junctures not properly covered or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed under the cabinets of the fountain soda machine, facility has cut out the bottom of the cabinets to accommodate the plumbing under the cabinet and has cut into the composite cabinet floor. This area needs to be sealed with FRP board to the bottom of the cabinet and the floor so that water/dirt/debris cannot accumulate in the space between the floor and bottom of the cabinet.

• West Milton IGA, 1177 S. Miami St., West Milton — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw shell eggs stored above brownies in the produce walk-in cooler. PIC moved eggs below brownies.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being cold-held at the proper temperature. Observed the shredded cheese in the open air deli cooler holding at 62 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded all shredded cheese holding above 41 degrees. Also, observed bacon and lunch meats holding at 48 to 52 degrees. PIC discarded all bacon and lunch meat holding above 41 degrees.

Critical: Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s). Observed donuts, purchased in bulk and packaged in the facility, without proper labeling. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Critical: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed flour stored in Rubbermaid rough neck container in bakery. Replace with food grade containers.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed the open air deli cases storing shredded cheese and bacon and lunch meats were not able to maintain TCS foods at 41 degrees or below. Repair these units and do not use to store TCS foods until it can be verified to hold TCS foods at 41 degrees or below.

Critical: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed plastic bin used in the meat cutting room with a crack in the bottom corner with duct tape mending the hole. PIC discarded cracked plastic bin.

• China Moon, 1055 S. Miami St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Oct. 31

• Poppin’ Off, 125 S. Market St., Troy — Food packaged in the facility not labeled. Observed various popcorns with sweet and savory toppings, packaged in facility, out for consumer self-service, that were not properly labeled.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the hand sink in the restroom needs to be resealed to the wall.

• Asian Cottage, 761 W. Market St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed hand sink in back of kitchen by chest freezer was blocked by boxes stored on the ground in front of hand sink and a large pair of rubber gloves draped over the edge of the sink. PIC moved boxes and gloves.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed one container of pork stored above cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler. PIC stated it was her own personal pork for her meal and was able to move it to the bottom shelf of the walk-in cooler below the cooked chicken.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed salt stored in large non-food grade Rubbermaid container on shelf by back door and observed onions stored in non-food grade Sterilite container in the walk-in cooler. PIC placed both food items in food grade bags and then back in containers.

• Skipper’s Tavern LLC, 101 N. Miami St., West Milton — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw shell eggs above raw vegetables in the walk-in cooler, and raw shell eggs above Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods in the reach-in cooler in the kitchen. PIC moved all raw shell eggs below vegetables and RTE foods.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper cooling of TCS food. Observed two stock pots of chili cooked the night before inspection, at 1 a.m., that were in the walk-in cooler cooling with the lid on; chili was temped at 73 degrees and at 82 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed two stock pots of chili in the walk-in cooler with lids on, cooling. The chili was cooked the night before inspection, at 1 a.m., and had still not cooled below 70 degrees by 4 p.m. the following day. Cooling of TCS foods must take place in shallow pans (2 inches or less) and must cool from 135 to 70 degrees in two hours and from 70 to 41 degrees or below in the next four hours.

Outer opening not protected. Observed small gap under back door of facility where light could be seen.

• Fulton Farms Market, 2393 State Route 202, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 1

• Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, 1 E. Main St., Troy — Critical: Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s). Observed chocolate-covered twinkies and Reese’s-stuffed Oreos out on counter top for consumer self-service that did not have required labeling information with facility info, ingredients, and allergen information.

Nov. 4

• Taco Bell, 1150 W. Main St., Tipp City — In the walk-in freezer, ice build-up was observed on the condensation line, the shelving unit below the fan unit and then on the ceiling above the fan unit. Remove the ice and then have unit inspected and repaired or replaced.

• Homestead Golf Course Pop House, 5327 Worley Road, Tipp City — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who has Level II (Managerial) Food Safety Certification. Have an individual obtain Level II (Managerial) Food Safety Certification.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the facility was without individuals on staff who were Level I or PIC Food Safety Certified. Have an individual present during operational hours who is at least Level I (PIC) Food Safety Certified.

Nov. 5

• Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, 1 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed all three hand sinks throughout facility need to be resealed to the wall. Also, the mop sink needs to be resealed to the wall and floor.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas need an increased cleaning frequency to prevent the accumulation of food debris and dust: The floor under the dry storage shelf in the back kitchen area; the shelving above the dough press.

• Tipp City Dairy Queen, 513 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical” Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Critical Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed mouse droppings under shelving by the back door. PIC stated they had seen a small mouse run in the back door when they had it open briefly while getting product out of the walk-in freezer that is detached from the building, just outside the back door. PIC immediately called licensed pest control service who came out and installed bate station and traps in the facility. These droppings need to be cleaned, and the area needs to be monitored to ensure ongoing pest problem does not exist.

Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed clear rubber hose on end of faucet of three-compartment sink. PIC stated it is used as a “sprayer” so they can spray off dishes before wash/rinse/sanitizing. This is not an approved addition to the commercial faucet of the three-compartment sink. All equipment and additions to equipment must be commercial and approved for use by manufacturer. Please remove hose. Also, observed black “Goodyear” rubber hose attached to sanitizer dispenser at three-compartment sink. This must also be constructed of food grade material and meet plumbing code.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas need to be cleaned more frequently to prevent the accumulations of food/dirt residual build up: Under/behind the ice machine; under/behind the two-door freezer in front of the prep sink; the wall above the three-compartment sink; behind/under the ice cream/ blizzard machine behind the front counter.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed acoustic ceiling tiles above the ice cream machines and small counter top oven behind the front counter. All ceiling tiles above these areas should be smooth and easily cleanable and non-porous and non-absorbent. Vinyl clad ceiling tiles should be used. Also, in this same area, a small portion of the wall above the counter top oven is peeling and needs to be repaired.