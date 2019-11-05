Voters approve school levies

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County residents voted on a number of levies for local school districts, all of which were renewal levies with the exception of the Upper Valley Career Center’s levy.

The following are unofficial election results for renewal levies for local school districts:

• Bethel Local School District — The renewal of 0.75 percent, five-year income tax passed by approximately 66 percent of the vote. There were 881 votes for the levy and 447 votes against the levy as of press time.

The levy will be used for current expenses, commencing 2021. The money collected from the levy will go toward things like staffing, insurance for eligible staff, general operational expenses (utilities, maintenance, transportation, etc.), the purchase of education services from Miami County and Montgomery County ESCs, professional development and training for staff, and the purchase of instruction/curriculum materials.

This earned income tax levy was first approved in 2010 and was renewed in 2015. In fiscal year 2019, the earned income tax brought in a total of $1,663,246 to the district.

• Covington Exempted Village School District — The renewal of a 1.25 percent income tax for five years passed by approximately 66 percent of the vote. There were approximately 733 votes for the tax with approximately 371 votes against it as of press time. The tax will be used for current expenses and commence in 2021.

• Miami East Local Schools — The renewal of an 0.8-mills, five-year property tax passed by approximately 68 percent of the vote. There were 828 votes for the tax and 388 votes against the tax as of press time.

The levy will be used for constructing, reconstructing, remodeling and adding to school buildings, including furniture and equipment (such as school buses) and the purchase of necessary real estate and site development; Commencing 2020, first due 2021.

• Tipp City Schools — The renewal of an emergency property tax of 4.5-mills for five years passed by approximately 61 percent of the vote. There were 1,996 votes for the tax and 1,266 votes against the tax as of press time.

The levy will be used for providing for the emergency requirements of the school district; annual sum of $1,846,779.02; Commencing 2020, first due 2021. First approved in 2015, the levy generates approximately $1.85 million annually, but has to be renewed every five years. The estimated cost per year is $157.50 for a home valued at $100,000.

• Troy City Schools — The renewal of an 5.9-mills, five-year property tax passed by approximately 67 percent of the vote as of press time. There were 3,273 votes for the tax and 1,608 votes against.

The levy will be used for current expenses; Commencing 2020, first due 2021. The levy first passed in May 1990 and has been renewed five times. The levy funds are used for the daily operations of the school district from salaries to utility expenses. The levy generates $3.1 million per year for the school district. The levy costs $125.33 per year for a homeowner of a $100,000 house.