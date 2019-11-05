Seniors, library funding OK’d

Staff Report

MIAMI COUNTY — Voters were asked to consider two separate senior citizens levies, a library levy and a longtime zoning referendum.

The following are according to unofficial election results as of press time:

• Milton-Union Public Library

Voters said yes to supporting the Milton-Union Public Library’s 0.7-mill renewal levy that provides almost a third of the library’s annual budget.

The levy passed with 983 votes for, or 75 percent, and 321 against, or 25 percent.

Originally passed in 2011, the levy started out as a solution to drastic cuts in state funding that year. Since then, it has become an important part of the libraries annual budget.

“We have some small donations,” Coate said. “The main money for the library is going to be the local library fund from the state and the 0.7-mill real estate tax.”

The levy applies to all residents of Union Township, including incorporated and unincorporated areas. The Milton-Union Public Library currently serves approximately 6-7,000 patrons, and funds generated by the tax levy are used to cover a wide variety of expenses, ranging from repairs and building maintenance to the cost of hosting programs and events.

• Monroe Township

Voters in Monroe Township OK’d a renewal levy on the Nov. 5 ballot that will go toward senior citizens services and facilities.

The 1-mill, five-year levy was first introduced in 2015 to raise money for a new home for the Tipp City Seniors, Inc., which has since moved to its new location at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City, next to the Tipp City Post Office.

The levy passed with 1,342 votes, or 70 percent for, and 576 votes, or 30 percent, against.

The current levy will expire in 2020, and the organization will use funds to help with additional renovations needed at the site. The Tipp City Seniors purchased the building, which was the former Evans Title building, in 2017 and celebrated the opening of the new location in November 2018.

“It’s for some repairs and some additions to the building they purchased on North Hyatt Street,” Joanna Pittenger, volunteer with the Tipp City Seniors, Inc., said. The Tipp City Seniors plan on adding a driveway off of Don Davis Way, as well as completing additional renovations inside the building and adding more parking with new lighting. Since the organization relocated to North Hyatt Street, their membership has grown from 150 members to about 350 members, so the additional parking is needed accommodate the growing membership.

“There’s some additional repairs that need to be looked at,” Pittenger said.

She said the Tipp City Seniors also need to look at replacing the roof, repairing the HVAC system, and adding a catering and warming kitchen, which is smaller than a commercial kitchen.

The Tipp City Seniors offers a variety of weekly events to its members, including line dancing, crafts, card games, and dining out and carry-ins. The also have entertainment at the facility often for members to enjoy.

• Milton-Union Senior Citizens Center

For the first time in its 50-year history, the Milton-Union Senior Citizens Center asked voters to approve a five-year, 0.25-mil operating levy that members say is needed in order to keep the center’s doors open — and residents said OK.

The levy passed with 7767 votes, or 58 percent, for the levy, and 557 votes, or 42 percent, against.

“They have never done a levy,” activities director Carol Garver said. “This is the very first time we’ve done it. The whole center has run on donations and rental of our building since it started over 50 years ago.”

The operating levy appeared on the ballot as a five-year, 0.25-mil. property tax for senior citizens’ services or facilities. First due in 2020, the levy will generate an estimated $40,000 per year, and cost homeowners approximately $8.75 per $100,000 of property value per year.

On a $100,000 house, it will cost a homeowner $8.75 per year.

The funds are needed for building repairs and maintenance, and to help pay for ongoing activities and programs hosted by the senior center.

Until now, the senior center has been funded totally by donations and income generated by the group like rental fees for the center’s banquet hall, which is popular for birthdays, weddings, reunions and other occasions.

The senior center building was built in 1987; before that members met wherever they could. The building’s construction was financed by the senior center’s members.

In addition to maintenance, funds from the levy will be used to help pay for events and ongoing programs at the senior center.

Some of the center’s ongoing programs include Euchre tournaments every Friday night, and monthly road trips.

• Concord Township

The Concord Township Zoning Referendum, known as Trafalagar, was once again defeated with 810 no votes (70 percent) and 336 yes votes (30 percent) during Tuesday’s election. These are unofficial results.

Trafalagar once again denied by voters

