McCord wins Covington mayor’s seat

COVINGTON — Incumbent Mayor of Covington Ed McCord was re-elected Tuesday for his third full term in office, according to unofficial election results.

McCord was voted into office in 2010 to complete the unexpired term of the late Gary Bell. In 2011, McCord ran for re-election against Kay McKinney, ultimately winning, and in 2015, he ran unopposed.

This year, McCord ran against former-councilwoman Joyce Robertson. Votes for McCord at press time totaled 463, while Robertson accumulated 267 votes. The Village of Covington has 1,614 registered voters, with a turnout of about 45.60 percent for this general election.

“I’m honored and humbled that the residents of Covington would give me the opportunity to be mayor again for four more years,” McCord said after election results were released. “It’s quite a humbling experience that people think you’ve done a good job. We’ve got some really big projects in the works, and I’m really looking forward to working with the council and business leaders, as well as all the citizens of Covington, to get those projects completed.”

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

