Sheriff announces promotion

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotion of Sergeant Chris Bobb to the rank of deputy lieutenant. Bobb is a 20-year veteran of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office assigned to patrol. Prior service included two years with the West Milton Police Department. Bobb also served as a general assignment detective for eight years before promoting to patrol sergeant in 2012. Bobb’s promotion recognizes the outstanding contributions he has made to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Bobb has assumed his new duties on patrol swing shift.

“I along with the entire staff congratulate Lieutenant Bobb, and I am confident that he will excel in his new position,” Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said.