Crash leaves several victims injured

COVINGTON — A two-car crash saw several victims transported to hospitals on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 185 just before 3 p.m. on a crash with injuries.

Covington Fire and Rescue along with Covington medics responded to the scene and requested additional medic units from Pleasant Hill and Piqua.

CareFlight was also called to the scene, which necessitated the closing of both roads in order to land the helicopter.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the crash. Deputies said three victims were transported from the scene, two by ground medic and one aboard CareFlight. Non of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening, according to deputies on the scene.

First responders work at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 185 on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_110519mju_crash_sr48-1.jpg First responders work at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 185 on Tuesday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

