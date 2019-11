John and Carol Talbot, of Pleasant Hill, cast their ballots at the First Brethren Church on Tuesday. In an early afternoon check with poll workers at several precincts, voter turnout was described as “steady.”

John and Carol Talbot, of Pleasant Hill, cast their ballots at the First Brethren Church on Tuesday. In an early afternoon check with poll workers at several precincts, voter turnout was described as “steady.” https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/11/web1_110519_voters-1.jpg John and Carol Talbot, of Pleasant Hill, cast their ballots at the First Brethren Church on Tuesday. In an early afternoon check with poll workers at several precincts, voter turnout was described as “steady.” Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today