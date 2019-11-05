Museum to host Yuletide Dinners

TROY — The Overfield Tavern Museum’s board and staff invite the community to experience the tavern’s fourth annual Yuletide Dinner the weekend of Dec. 7-8 at the tavern, built in 1808 at Water and Mulberry streets in downtown Troy.

A sellout crowd of nearly 220 people is anticipated. Tickets remain available for seatings at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. Seatings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, are sold out; a waiting list is available for both seatings by contacting the museum via Facebook.

Bryan Begg of Bakehouse Bread in downtown Troy is preparing the historically inspired menu. Each meal includes two drink tickets.

Each seating will feature live musical entertainment and the hospitality of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Overfield, as portrayed by Troy residents Terry and Karen Purke. Servers will be in period dress, and guests are welcome to come in modern clothing.

The tavern’s cage bar will serve ticket holders craft beer, wine, and spirits, including Indian Creek Distillery’s Staley rye whiskey, made using a family recipe that dates to the early 1820s, when the Overfield Tavern was still operating as a tavern. Craft beer from Carillon Brewing Co. also will be served.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased through eventbrite.com (search for “Overfield Tavern” in Troy, Ohio) or with a check made payable to “Overfield Tavern Museum” and mailed in care of J. Hall and Associates, 327 S. Market St., Troy, OH 45373. Checks should be mailed by Dec. 4, or purchased through Eventbrite by Dec. 6. The memo line should specify seating time and date.

“Our Yuletide dinners offer the community a fresh, festive way to enjoy the holidays while also learning about their community’s roots in an entertaining fashion,” said Chris Manning, curator of the Overfield Tavern Museum. “Food and drink were at the center of frontier life at the tavern more than 200 years ago, and we’re pleased to recreate that experience against the backdrop of our marvelous collection of early Americana, much of it from pioneer families in Miami County.”

This year’s tavern dinners will coincide with the holiday open house at the Museum of Troy History, which is located across the street from the tavern. The open house runs from 4- 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to Bakehouse Bread Co., sponsorship for the tavern’s 2018 Yuletide Dinners came from the Overfield Tavern Museum Foundation; Dawna Elko, Berkshire Hathaway; McGuffey Herb & Tea Co.; J. Hall & Associates, CPAs; Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance; Purebred Coffee Co.; Schirbyz Party Rental; Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant; Sycamore Spring Clothiers; and Tall James Photography. Additional support was provided by the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen, Ashley Fox, the staff at J. Hall & Associates, CPAs; and the museum’s volunteers, staff, and board members.

In addition to these sponsors, support for the 2019 dinners comes from Hydro-Growers of Pleasant Hill.