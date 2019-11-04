Dancing event to benefit museum campaign

PIQUA — Dancing with the Miami Valley Stars, a fundraiser to benefit the Miami Valley Veterans Capital campaign, will be offered Saturday, Nov. 16.

The campaign, a component of The Troy Foundation, is in place to fund a new museum location.

This benefit performance will include dinner at Romer’s Catering, 201 Robert M. Davis Pkwy., in Piqua. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., the show begins at 4:30 p.m. and will end at 7 p.m. Dress for the enveing is semi-formal.

Purchase tickets at EventBrite or order by phone: 937-667-4214

Among the competitors, dancing are: Cynda Renner, Hudson-Essex Terraplane National l board member and Miami County Farm Bureau board member; Michael Scheib, K’s Restaurant co-owner and waiter; Major Richard T. Brown, USAF Retired Judge Advocate, attorney-at- law; Tia Mauer, R & D Group Scientist, Procter & Gamble; Mark Bradley, Miami Valley veteran; Miss Stafford, owner of Stafford Uniquely Sports; Katherine McIntosh, Troy High School director of bands and Music Department; Leslie Mosley, Piqua High School.

For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com, stop by the museum at 107 W. Main St., Troy, or call (937) 332-8852.