Combining forces to fight lung cancer

As harvest for 2019 concludes, Mainstreet Piqua Director Lorna Swisher, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Sherman, and Miami Valley Centre Mall Manager Peggy Henthorne paid a visit to area farmer Jeff Meckstroth on Monday. Meckstroth, a retired Piqua Fire Department assistant chief, has been battling lung cancer and a number of area organizations, led by Piqua Firefighters Union Local 252, Troy Firefighters Union Local 1638, Atlantis Sportswear, Kettering Health Network, and Meckstroth’s wife Rhonda, who is administrative specialist for Piqua Fire Department, are spearheading a fundraising effort to raise funds for lung cancer research by selling T-shirts during November, Lung Cancer Awareness Month. For more information or to order a shirt, contact Jeff and Rhonda Meckstroth at (937) 214-4143 or Piqua Firefighter Union Officer staff Cleadous Hawk, Eric Wood, or Vance McCulla at (937) 778-2013.

