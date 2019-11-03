Calling Around Covington: Covington Christian Church offering up tasty treats

It is time for another church bazaar this coming Saturday. After the Presbyterian Church held theirs this past weekend, the St. Teresa Catholic Church Bazaar will be this Saturday, Nov. 9, in the St. Teresa Parish Hall Annex. The parish is located at 6920 W. U.S. Route 36, just east of Covington. The hours of the bazaar are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that Saturday only. There will be plenty of crafts available for sale, a quilt raffle, many delicious baked goods for purchase, as well as multiple outside vendors displaying and selling their items. Plan to come out and get some early Christmas shopping completed and help support local vendors.

After the St. Teresa Bazaar on Saturday, swing by the Covington Church of the Brethren at the corner of Wright and Wall streets for their fall chicken and noodle dinner fundraiser. This is also on Nov. 9, and serving begins at 11 a.m. and concludes until everything is sold out, usually around 5 p.m. So don’t dilly-dally, get there early to be sure there are noodles for you. The public is invited to come and enjoy the Fort Rowdy-famous homemade chicken and noodles, along with scrumptious fresh-from-the-oven apple dumplings. Eat at church or carry-out, or both. The church will also have soft drinks, bottled water and coffee available, plus ice cream to go with your apple dumplings. You may enter down the stairs off Wright Street, or come into the Wall Street door to use the elevator to the basement dining room. The church is totally handicapped accessible through that entrance, so please plan to stop by and support this local church and its mission.

Saturday, Nov. 16 is the annual Covington Candlelight Christmas celebration in uptown Covington. These events are sponsored by the chamber of commerce and its Retailers Committee. All day, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., there will be various activities uptown. The Community Challenge 5K run will begin at 10 a.m. from the Church of the Brethren. Old fashioned sleigh rides will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Wright Street, and Santa will arrive for photos with the little ones, also from 1-4 p.m. The Covington Christian Church is hosting a chili lunch during the Candlelight Christmas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chili and dessert will be available for a donation and includes all kinds of chili fixings and corn bread. This will take place in the basement dining room. The Odd Fellows will be selling popcorn uptown, and the CHS Choir will be singing carols to help get everyone into the Christmas spirit. There are many other activities, and all the local shops will be open. This is a transition year, with the coming new building downtown, and many retailers having moved locales. But there is a lot going on in and around uptown Covington next weekend!

Lastly on Saturday, Nov. 16, to also coincide with Candlelight Christmas, the Newberry Theater Preservation Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, will conduct tours of the former Newberry Township Building. Constructed in 1910 at 102 N. Pearl St., to house the Newberry Township offices, the local Masonic Lodge, and an opera house (the Newberry Theater), the building has been acquired by the foundation, which intends to renovate and reopen it. The tours will help defray current operating expenses such as insurance and utilities. The tours will be conducted at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. However, there are a limit of 16 people per tour. So reservations must be made and paid for in advance. The price for a tour is $25 per person, payable in cash or by check payable to Newberry Theater Preservation Foundation. To reserve your spot, call Marias Technology at 473-8200, or stop by their office at 25 E. Wright St. in Covington. Every penny collected will go to the foundation.

Because the Haines family, which owns and operates Marias Technology, also established the foundation, the tours will include the uptown buildings that Marias acquired on the east side of High Street, as part of their new construction project. Six of these seven buildings will be demolished by the end of 2019, so this will be the last opportunity to see them. The tours will involve walking and a number of trips up and down stairs, so please plan accordingly.

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

