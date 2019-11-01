Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 near Kroger. The at-fault driver was cited.

Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the area of Riverside Drive and North Main Street. The accident was a failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. One vehicle had to be towed from the scene. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 31 on the 300 block of Blaine Avenue.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of a dog tied to a pole with no shelter, food, or water in the rain at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 on the 1700 block of Dubois Drive. An officer attempted to make contact at the residence but was unsuccessful. The nimal shelter was notified, and they advised they would respond out.

THEFT: There was a report of medication being stolen from a mailbox at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Oct. 30 on the 300 block of Miami Street.

There was a report of a female putting bagging items and placing them in a cart while she walked through the store at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Walmart. Female was found to have items concealed and was charged. Kara S. Ferguson, 29, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A female subject reported a male subject used to her debit card to purchase items without her consent at 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Young Street.

A subject stated the cable employee working at her home stole money from her purse at 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 31 on the 700 block of McKinley Avenue.

WARRANT: Anthony J. Howard, 40, of Piqua, was picked up on charges of fifth-degree felony drug possession, second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, and first-degree misdemeanor theft on Oct. 30.

Police located a male subject with an active warrant driving around at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of North Main and East Water streets. The male subject then parked the vehicle and ran on foot. Male subject could not be located. Daniel K. Roth, 33, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police responded to a call referencing a female being assaulted at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 30 near Northside Automotive on North County Road 25-A. Contact was made with the other party, and it was determined the reporting party started the altercation. Female subject who reported the assault was cited for disorderly conduct. Crystal M. Webber, 42, of Piqua, was cited with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.Webber also later charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in connection with an incident at 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 30 where a female subject ran a vehicle into the residence of two known victims on the 2900 block of Delaware Circle.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a male looking in houses, walking around in a blanket, at 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of Gordon and Grant streets. An officer located the male, who lived down the street and advised he was just surprised at all of the condemned houses in the area.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Student was found to be in possession of alternative tobacco products while at the Piqua High School at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 31.