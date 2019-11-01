Goals for office if elected: Support helping home owners keep property (maintained) and enforce rental property to maintain residential standards. Encourage neighborhood gatherings, social events. Maintain communication to community of council, and community all organizations. Financial responsibly for community funds. Express all opinions that I have been given, not just my own thoughts. Council members are community voices.

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Voters in Monroe Township will have four candidates to chose from to fill one trustee seat vacated by Ron Thuma, who will retire at the end of his term on Dec. 31. Those candidates include Lauryn Bayliff, Chuck Elliott, Greg Siefring, and William Jamie Watkins.

The trustee will serve a four-year term. Monroe Township Trustees Philip Cox and Martin English’s terms expire in 2021.

Monroe Township trustee meetings are held the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. in the Township Meeting Room, 6 East Main Street, Tipp City. The township is responsible for roadway maintenance of 30 miles of township roads and 17 miles of platted streets. The township has five cemeteries and 24 acres of park and recreational land.

• Chuck Elliott, Troy

Family information: Two children and five grandchildren, including triplets.

Occupation: Realtor.

Position sought: Monroe Township Trustee.

Previous political experience: I have worked with local politicians for many years with/for real estate development projects.

Qualifications: I was born and raised in Monroe Township, schooled at Tipp City, and to the best of my knowledge, I’m the first kid to get an athletic scholarship at a nationally recognized university.

I have been in training for this job for a long time. I worked up the ranks of the building and land development industry for extent of my working career. This means I know civil engineering, land planning, landscaping, real estate entitlement and construction. I have interfaced with city, county and government officials, police and fire departments, parks, schools, fish and wildlife, and most importantly, home owners and their associations. I have worked in both the residential and commercial arena.

Unlike the other candidates, I can immerse myself into this job because I don’t get a paycheck from an employer. I control my time and interest; while I have a fiduciary responsibility to my clients, I schedule my time where it has the greatest impact. The other candidates can’t make this commitment.

I know the Monroe Township annual budget pushes $2.2 million. This isn’t intimidating since I have had the responsibility for many projects greater than this amount.

My vision for the future of Monroe Township is to preserve our strength in agriculture, open space and the quality of life that represents, while complimenting the need for family, quality education, jobs and career opportunities.

The job of Monroe Township Trustee is not a stepping stone for me. I don’t intend to seek another public office.

Reason for seeking office: In addition to my qualifications, my experience will easily fill the void left by the retirement of Ron Thuma.

Goals for office if elected: 1) Expenses: The constituency base continues to grow as does the cost of services. This creates pressure on budgets and priorities. As your trustee, I will be your advocate to leverage my position on outside agencies to participate and fulfill their obligations.

2) There are reoccurring issues of drainage: Most of the drainage issues were imposed with the lack of attention by the land developer and failure of the subdivision approval process. These issues go well beyond the jurisdiction of the Township authority. As your trustee, I will work with you to find solutions for you and make sure the culverts, ditches and channels are being maintained properly and not contributing to the problem.

3) Aging roadways: Asphalt and concrete all have life cycles. However, there are cost effective preventive treatment that can be implemented to extend their lives. I know these techniques and will find ways to implement them.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: Budgets: We all use them to guide us through the demands of our expenses. Budgets are road maps and subject to change. With my fresh set of eyes and experience, I will be able to effect changes that will stretch the budget and realign line items to introduce some efficiency. This is my area of expertise.

• Gregory L. Siefring, Tipp City

Age: 49

Education: Bachelor of Science – Civil Engineering – University of Dayton; Masters of Science – Management Science – University of Dayton; Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Ohio; Certified Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control

Occupation: Civil Engineer.

Position sought: Monroe Township Trustee.

Family: Married to Alicia. Three children in Tipp City School District — Corinn, Austin and Faith.

Previous political experience: Monroe Township Water and Sewer District Volunteer Board Member

Reason you are seeking this office: I am seeking the office of Monroe Township Trustee because I feel that it is important to be involved in the township that I live in. I truly believe I can make a difference in the day to day activities of the township. I have an intimate knowledge of the Township through my current volunteer position on the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District Board. I’m in a unique position to serve the needs of the Township because of my Civil Engineering background and the relationships that I have formed with federal, state, county, and local governments over the last 30 years in my profession.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek?: The top two challenges facing the township are as follows:

1. Road construction, maintenance, and capital improvements. I have extensive knowledge and experience in heavy highway, road, and bridge construction. For over 30 years, as a registered professional civil engineer in the state of Ohio, I’ve experienced innovative techniques in building sound infrastructure. These techniques not only improve quality, but also reduce the maintenance requirements needed as part of a fiscally responsible organization. I am passionate about recycling and reclaiming existing pavements to reduce waste and to improve longevity.

2. Storm Water Management

We have experienced an increased frequency of high rain events over the last decade. This is causing flooding and property damage to the residents of the township. My experience as a licensed civil engineer, and my relationships with the local and county governments will help solve some of these complex issues. It is important to use sound engineering and hydraulic principles to find ways to legally and safely divert this water. As a certified professional in erosion and sediment control, I’ve worked closely with the Environmental Protection Agency, and I have the ability and horsepower to make a difference.

Qualifications: I would be a great trustee because of my education and experience related to the core functions of the township. In my current volunteer position with the Water and Sewer Board, I understand the challenges that face many of our residents with respect to sanitary sewers and clean water. I have the background and knowledge of these systems to protect and serve the residents of the township.

Budgeting and fiscal responsibility is another important facet of the township. As a former transportation engineer with the Ohio Department of Transportation, I’ve managed multiple, major, complex projects in Miami, Darke, and Montgomery Counties. Constructing these projects on time and within budget was top priority. One of my more significant achievements was acting as the lead engineer on the construction of the $125 million I-70/75 Interchange Reconstruction Project. This experience taught me how crucial it was to partner with all governmental agencies, local businesses, and residents to minimize disruption and maximize success.

I am familiar with snow and ice control and equipment management with respect to maintenance of the township. I have a Commercial Driver’s License, which will allow me to assist with these operations in the event the township experiences a heavy snow event or requires my knowledge/assistance in cemetery maintenance. My current position as operations manager with RB Jergens Contractors has provided me with the opportunity to learn how to traverse the complex issues that small businesses face. The township, after all, is truly a small business that requires qualified leadership.

I have been a township resident since 2006. I am a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. I grew up on a Dairy Farm near Burkettsville, Ohio. My parents taught me the value of hard work since a very young age. Agriculture and preservation of land is very important to me. My faith and family is also very important to me. I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty.

• Jamie Watkins, Tipp City

Occupation: Engineer

Position sought: Monroe Township Trustee.

Family information: I am married to my wife of 31 years, Meg. I have two children and one grandchild, all of whom live in the area.

Previous political experience: Re-elected multiple times to the Miami County Republican Party Central Committee, volunteered as a member of the Tipp City Board of Zoning Appeals.

Qualifications: I am a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Ohio. I first moved to Monroe Township in 1985. I have personal relationships with many of our county elected officials. Two of whom (Tony Kendell, Miami County prosecutor and Greg Simmons, Miami County commissioner) have endorsed my candidacy. My passion for and knowledge of our community makes me the best candidate for this position.

Reason for Seeking Office: I want to give back to the community. We have enjoyed living here and raising our family in Monroe Township. I want to put my leadership and engineering talents to work for our community.

Goals for office if elected: Most important to me is being responsible with how we manage our tax dollars. I also want to continue to foster the sense of community that makes our township so special. Responsible growth will be key to managing our future.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: We have a fire truck that needs consideration; the small tanker truck is nearing the end of its useful life and is going to need replaced. At Maple Hill cemetery, we need to decide how we are going to manage the growing number of cremations compared to traditional burials; in addition, we have to look at our pricing and make sure that we are competitive with other cemeteries in the area. Finally, we need to select a mower that we can use to replace the aging ones that we have.

In summary, I am asking Monroe Township residents for their vote on Nov. 5. Four generations of my family call Monroe Township home. I am committed to working hard to continue to make it an excellent place to live and raise a family.

• Lauryn Bayliff, Tipp City

Occupation: Director of Community Development, Dayton History at Carillon Historical Park

Position sought: Monroe Township Trustee.

Previous political experience: I have been appointed by City Council to the Tippecanoe Restoration and Architectural Board of Review for almost a decade and have served as the chair for many years.

Qualifications: I have fulfilled leadership positions for several community organizations and special events in Tipp City, Dayton, and beyond including the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, Tipp Mum Festival Committee, Dayton Concours d’Elegance, Dayton Police History Foundation, and the Denison University Kappa Alpha Theta Facility Corporation Board. I have experience in fiscal management, project management, and strategic planning.

Reason for seeking office: Looking for an opportunity to continue my involvement in the community.

Goals for office if elected: Evaluate the distribution of resources to ensure efficiency and responsibility in meeting the needs of the residents of Monroe Township.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: Updating outdated infrastructure and investing in the necessary resources to continue to maintain the public green spaces and roadways in the Township’s care.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Two seats open on Pleasant Hill Village Council PLEASANT HILL — Voters in Pleasant Hill will consider three candidates for two open seats on the Pleasant Hill Village Council, including Judith Barga, Brenda Carroll, and Alisha Wood. The following candidate, Brenda Carroll, submitted the following candidate questionnaire: Name: Brenda Carroll Family information: Two children, both residing in Pleasant Hill. Occupation: Emergency Room, RN. Position Sought: position on Council in the Village of Pleasant Hill Previous political experience: Previously served two terms on Pleasant Hill Council, Served on Newton School Board, 20 year volunteer Paramedic for Pleasant Hill Rescue. Qualifications: Life-long community member, four generations of family are from Pleasant Hill. Reason for seeking office: I am working part-time, have time now again to put toward keeping Pleasant Hill a safe, well maintained, “pleasant” community. Goals for office if elected: Support helping home owners keep property (maintained) and enforce rental property to maintain residential standards. Encourage neighborhood gatherings, social events. Maintain communication to community of council, and community all organizations. Financial responsibly for community funds. Express all opinions that I have been given, not just my own thoughts. Council members are community voices.

