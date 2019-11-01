Home heating assistance available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is available through March 31, 2020..

This program helps eligible households with a one-time credit towards their heating costs during the winter months.

Applications are available at the Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) office and can be mailed directly to the State or go to energyhelp.ohio.gov to download an application or apply online.

The Winter Crisis Program (WCP) is also available during this time. This program helps eligible households who have been disconnected from their heating source, have received a disconnection notice, or have less than a 25 percent supply of bulk fuel (propane, heating oil) to obtain or maintain heat in their home.

Households in need of this assistance are encouraged to call Miami County CAC at 335-7921 to request an appointment. An adult member of the household must have a one-on-one meeting with a caseworker, provide a copy of their disconnection notice and current utility bill(s), proof of citizenship, proof of disability if applicable, and proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members. This program may be used only one time per heating season.

Households may receive assistance from both the HEAP and the WCP program. To qualify, a household must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,062.