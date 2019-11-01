Area briefs

Blood drive set

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic High School Student Council, in cooperation with the Community Blood Center, is sponsoring a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Lehman Catholic High School. Donors must be 17 years of age or older or 16 years old with parent’s permission, weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good general health.

The full process, including registration and recovery, takes approximately 30-40 minutes for well-hydrated adults. To schedule an appointment to donate, call Lehman at (937) 498-1161 or email Mrs. Safreed at m.safreed@lehmancatholic.com. Everyone who donates receives a free T-shirt.

Community poem being created

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library wants to know what gratitude means to its patrons. The library is writing a community poem, also called a crowdsourced poem. A crowdsourced poem is created from words submitted by the public on a particular topic or theme. The library is collecting writing from its patrons at the library and online through a Google form.

The public is invited to participate in this fun writing activity. To join in, write a sentence, 10 words or less, about what gratitude and Thanksgiving mean to you. Library staff will then turn the submissions into a community poem about giving thanks. Submissions must be turned by Friday, Nov. 22 for the opportunity to be included in the community poem. Not all submissions may be included in the poem.

Pick up paper forms on the counter of the Piqua Public Library Bookstore, or visit https://buff.ly/2N5Lqa5 to submit online.

Quarter auction upcoming

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be holding the “All I Want For Christmas” quarter auction at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Eagle’s Campground, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy. Doors open at 6 p.m.

This year there also will be a Table Top Christmas Tree Silent Auction,” and are welcoming Miami County Locally Grown, a collaboration of vendors who produce locally grown farm products. The museum gift shop will be open. Food and drink items will be available for purchase.

Admission is $3 and includes one paddle, with additional paddles available.