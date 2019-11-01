Miami County’s Most Wanted

Sabrina Beckner

Last known address: At large

Eye color: Green

Hair color: Brown

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 125

Date of birth: 07/24/79

Wanted for: Probation violation drug abuse

Heather Crusey

Last known address: At large

Eye color: Blue

Hair color: Brown

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 150

Date of birth: 3/3/1986

Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance

Michael Higginbotham

Last known address: Troy

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 250

Date of birth: 1/30/1970

Wanted for: Violation of protection order

Stacy Lawrence

Last known address: Dayton

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Black

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 280

Date of birth: 12/8/1964

Wanted for: Non-support

Jerrod Claypool

Last known address: Piqua

Eye color: Hazel

Hair color: Brown

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 150

Date of birth: 3/15/1985

Wanted for: Abduction, domestic violence, theft

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of press time on Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.