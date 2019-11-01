Miami County’s Most Wanted

Sabrina Beckner
Last known address: At large
Eye color: Green
Hair color: Brown
Height: 5’4”
Weight: 125
Date of birth: 07/24/79
Wanted for: Probation violation drug abuse
Heather Crusey
Last known address: At large
Eye color: Blue
Hair color: Brown
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 150
Date of birth: 3/3/1986
Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance
Michael Higginbotham
Last known address: Troy
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 250
Date of birth: 1/30/1970
Wanted for: Violation of protection order
Stacy Lawrence
Last known address: Dayton
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Black
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 280
Date of birth: 12/8/1964
Wanted for: Non-support
Jerrod Claypool
Last known address: Piqua
Eye color: Hazel
Hair color: Brown
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 150
Date of birth: 3/15/1985
Wanted for: Abduction, domestic violence, theft
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of press time on Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.