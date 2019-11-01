Veterans Health Fair upcoming

TROY — Miami County Veterans’ Services and Miami County Public Health will be hosting the Fifth annual Veterans Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the Hobart Center for County Government, 510 W. Water St., Troy. The event is free for veterans, veterans’ spouses and veterans’ widows.

The health fair will feature health screening services from Miami County Public Health including blood pressure, pulse oximetry, body mass index screens, hearing and vision screens, and diabetic foot checks. MCPH will also offer flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccine (please bring insurance information).

Upper Valley Career Center cosmetology students will be offering nail trims and foot baths and Miami County Dental Clinic will be performing dental screens. Also, Primary Eye Care Associates and Tri County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will offer education and information.

Miami County Veterans’ Services will be available to answer questions about VA benefits and benefits they offer. Also, representatives from the VA Medical Center will be available to answer questions about health care at the Dayton VAMC. The Miami County Recorder’s Office will be available to provide Veteran ID cards. Other veteran’s vendors will be available. Food and refreshments will be provided during the lunch hour period.

Attendees should bring original or certified copy of DD-214. For transportation to the Health Fair, call 440-8126 by Nov. 6 to be placed on the schedule.