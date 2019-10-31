Crash near F&P injures one

TROY — Troy police are investigating a crash that occurred in front of F&P America on Corporate Drive on Thursday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

Police and fire units arrived to find that the driver of a pickup truck had lost control of his vehicle, drove over the curb before driving through the F&P America sign in front of the business, across a driveway, over another curb and into a stand of trees. The vehicle stopped after striking a larger tree.

The driver was reported to be unconscious when medics arrived.

It is not known at this time what caused the driver to lose control. The driver was transported to Kettering’s Troy Hospital by Troy medics.

The crash remains under investigation.