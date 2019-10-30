• WHAT: An Evening of Worship with Chris Tomlin

TROY — Chris Tomlin is becoming something of a “regular” at Hobart Arena.

Having already performed twice in Troy, the Texas-born contemporary Christian artist said he can’t wait to get back onstage and share an evening with fans in the Miami Valley.

“I love that place,” said Tomlin, who returns to Troy Nov. 2 for An Evening of Worship with Chris Tomlin ‑ his third concert at the historic arena on Adams Street. “Hobart Arena is a cool place to play. We always have an amazing night there and it’s great to be coming back.”

Special guest Pat Barrett will help open the 7:30 p.m. show, which Tomlin said will be a mix of music, worship and fellowship.

“For me it’s been close to 20 years of touring and to have all those songs to choose from (is great),” he said during a recent phone interview. “It feels almost like a ‘Best Of’ concert. Each night has its own little unique things and its own special moments.

“I’ll have my friend Pat Barrett with me, too,” he continued. “In the last year to two years his songs have been some of the most powerful and popular songs in the church. He’s like a rocket ship right now. It’s really great to have him with me. People may not know his name, but instantly he wins the whole place over. He has great charisma and also has the same kind of heart of worship that I do … of leading people to worship. It just goes hand in hand.”

Active on the music scene since 1993, Tomlin, 47, has recorded 16 No. 1 radio singles, sold more than 8 million albums and 11.3 million digital tracks, won a Grammy and received the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for more than one billion digital plays.

The icing on the cake, however, is the chance to get onstage and make a human connection with fans. Tomlin said it’s something he looks forward to each night he performs.

“That’s the reason I’m still doing this. I love that live connection. You can’t get it anywhere else,” he said. “You see what the songs mean to people … and see people connecting with God.”

Which, Tomlin said, is one of the primary goals of each show.

“I’m there to help people encounter God – not to encounter me – and that’s what’s been so powerful all these years,” he explained. “In Troy it’s going to be the same thing. I hope people want to encounter God in a special way. That’s what I pray for.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with ticket prices ranging from $19.50 to $75.

For ticket information or more details visit the arena’s website at hobartarena.com, or call 339-2911.

To learn more about Chris Tomlin or see his upcoming tour schedule, go to christomlin.com

Chris Tomlin | Chris Tomlin

Provided photo Contemporary Christian artist Chris Tomlin returns to Troy Nov. 2 for An Evening of Worship with Chris Tomlin at 7:30 p.m. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_ChrisTomlin-1.jpg Provided photo Contemporary Christian artist Chris Tomlin returns to Troy Nov. 2 for An Evening of Worship with Chris Tomlin at 7:30 p.m.

Tomlin ready for an evening of music and worship at Hobart Arena

By Jim Davis jdavis@aimmediamidwest.com