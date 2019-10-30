Area briefs

Pep rally planned

TROY — Troy High School’s annual Troy-Piqua Community Pep Rally will be held at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy.

Come hear from players, coaches, cheerleaders, the Troy marching band and other dignitaries the night before the Troy and Piqua football teams play in Ohio’s most-prolific rivalry. Also, there will be a costume contest and candy for all the little Trojans who attend the rally following trick-or-treating.

Friday’s game will be the 135th meeting between the two teams in a rivalry that dates back to 1899. No two high school football teams in Ohio have played more times. Troy currently leads the series 65-63-6.

Learn about holidays in other cultures

TIPP CITY — If you’re a fan of American Girl dolls and books, or you just want to learn more about how the holidays are celebrated in different cultures during different times in American history, then you’ll enjoy these four programs offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services:

• Kit’s Surprise and Christmas During the Depression: Monday, Nov. 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Kirsten’s Surprise and St. Lucia Day: Monday, Dec. 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Josefina’s Surprise and Las Posadas: Monday, Dec. 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Candlelight for Rebecca and Hanukkah: Monday Dec. 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Bring your American Girl Dolls and books to share with others. Snacks and crafts will be provided. All classes are the the TMCS Building located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City. To register for this class, visit tmcomservices.org.

Tablet photography class set

PIQUA — Join Brad Reed, instructor, on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6-8 p.m. as he helps you learn how to take photos with your iPad, smartphone or tablet in this class.

Reed will also help you learn how to share photos with friends and family via social media and print with tips on editing software.

Bring your tablet, smartphone or iPad to class. Basic knowledge of your device is required to get the most out of this class.

YWCA membership is not required and class fee is $8. Class size is limited so sign up early.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Photo contest announced

TROY — Get your cameras ready for Brukner Nature Center’s annual photo contest, “It’s About Wildlife,” coming to the Heidelberg Auditorium this winter. Whether your photos are from your backyard or North American travels, show us how they support BNC’s slogan — “It’s about Wildlife!” Visit bruknernaturecenter.com or stop by the main building to pick up a brochure with full contest details.

This event is open to all photographers of all ages.

SNL event offered

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live event on Saturday, Nov. 9 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at 773-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.