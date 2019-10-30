‘Mews and Brews’ fundraiser to return

PIQUA — Piqua’s resident “Beer Thinkers,” also known as Cheryl and Jim Burkhardt and Kazy and Joe Hinds, will be hosting their second beer-tasting fundraiser of the year to benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter.

“Yappy Hour with Mews and Brews, Part Deux” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6:30-9 p.m. at 311 Drafthouse, 311 N. Main St. Piqua. Tickets are currently on sale for $30 each at Piqua Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St. in Piqua. The proceeds from this event will benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter.

The Burkhardts and Hinds families have held approximately five other annual beer-tasting fundraisers, but this is their first time holding a second fundraiser during the fall in addition to their annual fundraiser.

“311 is our host sponsor,” Cheryl Burkhardt said. “We’re very appreciative.” 311 Drafthouse donates the space for the event. Its kitchen and bar also help support the event.

Different types and styles of beer are paired with food and music to go along with a different theme each year to coordinate with their chosen charity. In years past, their themes included fun titles such as “Beer, Beatles & Chocolate,” “Sinners and Saints,” and “Motown Magic” to name a few. The theme earlier this year was “Yappy Hour with Mews and Brews” with all proceeds benefiting the Miami County Animal Shelter. They were able to donate approximately $1,700 to the Miami County Animal Shelter after recovering the costs to put on the event.

“In the spring, we really focused on the animals,” Burkhardt said. She said at this upcoming event on Nov. 7, the manager of the Miami County Animal Shelter, Morgan Howard, is going to talk about the volunteers and what people can do to volunteer.

“Those animals need those volunteers for the care, the walking,” Burkhardt said.

She said the more socializing and care the animals receive, the healthier the animals are coming into people’s homes. Burkhardt said they also hope to raise awareness about the Miami County Animal Shelter and promote donating more resources to the shelter, such as extra dog food or cat litter, when possible.

Burkhardt said her husband, “Dr. Beer,” has sought out eight beers with matching foods for this event. A bonus beer featured at this tasting will be the Last Chance IPA from Weyerbacher Brewing Company. Weyerbacher’s logo sports an animal paw print designed with hops and they donate a portion of their proceeds from the Last Chance beer to local animal rescue organizations that offer adoptable pets their last chance at a forever home. Burkhardt said 311 Drafthouse will be putting that beer on tap next week prior to the event, so regular patrons of the restaurant can also purchase that beer and have proceeds from their purchase go back into the Miami County Animal Shelter.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

