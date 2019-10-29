Vandalia man to register for life

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, a Vandalia man will register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after he entered pleas of guilty to two counts of sexually oriented crimes in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Dustin Schwytzer, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree felony sexual battery and one count of fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor by bill of information during a change of plea and waiver of grand jury hearing.

A first-degree felony rape charge was dismissed in Miami County Municipal Court before the case was bound over to Common Pleas Court, according to public defense attorney Joe Fulker.

There were two female victims under the age of 16. The West Milton Police Department investigated the incident. The investigation began on Sept. 24, 2018 and the other on Oct. 18, 2018 in the village of West Milton.

The third-degree sexual battery charge carries up to 60 months in prison and a $10,000 fine and the unlawful sexual conduct charge carries up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Judge Jeannine Pratt informed Schwytzer that he would be classified as a Tier III sex offender upon sentencing. A Tier III sex offender must register, every 90 days for life, with the sheriff of the county in which the offender lives, works and attends school.

Schwytzer has no prior felony convictions. Fulker requested an own recognizance bond so he could return to work prior to sentencing.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins told the court Schwytzer was “a danger to young women in our community.” Judge Pratt ordered a $25,000 bond. She set sentencing for Dec. 2 with Judge Stacy Wall presiding.

Schwytzer https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/10/web1_MUGSHOTS_34787508_cmyk.jpg Schwytzer

Dustin Schwytzer, 28, pleas guilty to sex offenses