OSU Extension office discusses security impact

MIAMI COUNTY — Representatives from the OSU Extension office met with the Board of Miami County Commissioners on Tuesday, discussing how the upcoming security upgrades may affect the OSU Extension Office’s services.

Alisha Barton of the OSU Extension office said they were grateful for the security coming to the Miami County Courthouse, but that it will likely impact their office on a day-to-day basis. Barton explained the office has a number of supplies that they bring in and out of the office, including various gardening and cooking supplies, adding the office is also frequently open unusual hours after the courthouse is officially closed.

“We are in a lot of irregular hours,” Barton said. “This is going to impact our program and our job on a pretty daily basis.”

Another representative from the OSU Extension office said the office may have to provide their own security for after-hours meetings and programs, adding they may have to consider renting space outside of the courthouse to host those meetings instead.

The security upgrades coming for the courthouse and the Miami County Safety Building include two checkpoints, one at each building, for the public to enter, which will include X-ray machines to process bags and metal detectors for the public.

Commissioner Jack Evans later suggested the office could seek volunteers to volunteer their time and get clearance from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in order to act as the office’s security for the after-hours events.

Commissioner Ted Mercer brought up the idea of the OSU Extension office moving to a different location in the future.

“We need to relocate you down the road,” said Mercer, who said it was his opinion that he wanted the courthouse to be a court building only.

“We are open to discussing a move,” Barton said.

Evans suggested the Miami County Fairgrounds. Barton said they could not speak to whether or not the fairgrounds would be willing to host the OSU Extension office.

Also during the board’s meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved technology purchases on behalf of the Miami County Auditor and IT Department.

The commissioners first authorized the purchase of one Honeywell 8000 series JACE controller, which is a controller and server platform that connects multiple devices and systems, and related hardware to replace a failed unit at the Transit Building. The purchase from Chapel-Romanoff Technologies (CRT) of Dayton is not to exceed approximately $3,588, which includes the installation of the JACE controller, an R@R module, a power supply, backup batteries, and a five-year software support and labor agreement. The price also reflects a 20 percent discount from Honeywell.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

