Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

HIT SKIP: One vehicle ran into a parked car and left the scene at 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 25 in the area of Park Avenue and Lincoln Street.

WARRANT: An officer was dispatched in reference to an assist squad call at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 100 block of Cleveland Street. Dispatch advised a subject was unconscious in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer identified the subject and found he had a warrant. He was arrested on the warrant and found to have drugs prepared for sale on his person. Robert C. Myers, 55, of Staunton Township, was picked up on charges of fifth-degree felony drug possession, fourth-degree misdemeanor drug possession, second-degree felony trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony sex offender failure to report change of address, and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

Travis A. Ward, 35, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for fourth-degree felony aggravated assault on the 100 block of South Wayne Street on Oct. 26.

Nathan B. Towe, 39, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue on Oct. 27.

Brandon D. Swan, 34, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in the area of East North Street and North Main Street on Oct. 27.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a subject acting strange at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on the 400 block of Spring Street near Chase Bank. He gave a false name, but his identity and a warrant were located. He was arrested, charged with obstructing, and incarcerated on the warrant as well. Christian A. Wilkinson, 23, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, second-degree felony identity fraud, and first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

Police responded to a call referencing a group of people verbally arguing at 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 on the 100 block of Glenn Street. All subjects were located and warned for disorderly conduct.

THEFT OF UTILITIES: Police responded to a call referencing a theft of utilities at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 200 block of North Roosevelt Avenue. No determination could be made on who turned the utilities back on.

TRESPASSING: Officer dispatched to a suspicious male on a roof at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 25 on the 300 block of Young Street. Male was arrested and charged. Robert Jenkins, 45, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

FOUND PROPERTY: Police responded to a call referencing a gun being located at a property at 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 26 on the 1400 block of Covington Avenue. The gun was found to be a BB gun, and the BB gun was placed into evidence as found property.

ACCIDENT: One vehicle crashed into a telephone pole at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the area of West Water and North College streets. No injuries reported, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.