Tipp City BOE plans facilities survey

By Matt Clevenger

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Exempted Village Board of Education will conduct a community survey to help gauge opinion on several different plans for adding classroom space.

Board members approved a contract with Fallon Research & Communications, who will conduct the survey, during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Oct. 28. The survey will cost approximately $15,000, and will be done through telephone interviews starting sometime in January 2020.

“The board and the administration had a discussion about the benefits of having a survey on facilities,” district superintendent Gretta Kumpf said, “So that we would have input before we would move into facilities being on the ballot again.”

Board members also heard a report about a joint meeting between the district and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) that occurred on Oct. 23 regarding the amount of state funding that might be available for building or expansion projects. The board agreed to seek an estimate for the state share of construction costs under a new preferred plan that would feature pre-k through fifth grade in one building, sixth, seventh and eighth in another and ninth through 12th grade at the high school.

In other business, board members also heard a report on the district’s upcoming 4.5 mill levy renewal that will appear on the ballot Nov. 5. First approved in 2015, the levy generates approximately $1.85 million annually, but has to be renewed every five years. The estimated cost per year is $157.50 for a home valued at $100,000; since the levy is a renewal residents will not see any change in their taxes if it is approved.

Board members also heard an update from Tippecanoe High School Assistant Principal Chris Zink on the district’s ACT scores, based on recently-released figures for the last five years.

“We are above the state average in all areas,” Zink said. “We definitely have some good things going on.”

Tipp City students’ lowest scoring area was in the production of writing, although the district still scored above the state average. “This was our lowest area overall,” Zink said. “We were off about 9 percentage points.”

Board members also voted to uphold a notice of expulsion for a student that was issued on Oct. 8. An expulsion hearing was held on Oct. 25; board members voted unanimously to uphold the notice of expulsion.

The board of education’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.