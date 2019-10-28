Area briefs

Coat distribution set

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be distributing children’s coats at the Miami County Fairgrounds Shop and Crop Building from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said he thanks Sunset Cleaners of Troy for cleaning all donated coats and to all who donated coats.

“Without all the donations, this project would not be possible,” he said.

Contact the Miami County Sheriff’s office at 440-6085 for more information.

Pot pie supper set

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, will be serving their Election Day Pot Pie Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 5.

This supper has been served consecutively for 160 years. The menu will include homemade chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, assorted desserts, and beverages.

Meals are dine-in or carry out. For carry-out, call the church at 698-4401. The cost is a $7.50 donation.

Note that there will be no Grandma’s Kitchen on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

For more information, call 676-2430 or 947-1647.

Dine to donate

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will have a dine to donate from 2-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Waffle House, 1290 Archer Drive, Troy.

Waffle House will donate 20 percent of the sales to the center’s wildlife ambassadors if we there are 30 supporters for the day. No flier is needed — just mention you are dining for Brukner Nature Center.

Knitting for cancer

PIQUA — Join Suzie Hawkes and The YWCA Witty Knitters on at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the YWCA Piqua to knit or crochet hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at UVMC. Individuals coming to help with this project are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

“Our supply of donated yarn is dwindling so we are happy to accept donations of yarn from individuals who have extra at home,” said Hawkes, who said more than 1,500 hats have been donated by the group. “Several individuals take materials home and love having the supplies we can give to them,” she added.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne Street (Piqua) or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.