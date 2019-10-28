Airmen graduate basic training

• Ashtyn Wilson

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Ashtyn Wilson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Wilson is the son of Lindsay Lambert, Jason Frazier and Jeremy Wilson of Piqua.

He is a 2018 graduate of Piqua High School, Piqua.

• Emily S. Shurtz

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Emily S. Shurtz graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

She is a 2019 graduate of Troy High School, Troy.

• Amanda L. Guzman

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Amanda L. Guzman graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Guzman is the daughter of Shawn Spivey of Laura, and wife of Dallas Guzman of West Milton.

She is a 2001 graduate of Lemon-Monroe High School, Monroe.