Second Story Secrets returns Nov. 2

TROY — Second Story Secrets, a walking tour that reveals “what’s upstairs in downtown,” is back for its fifth year. The event will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2, beginning at Lunch at 4 W. Main St.

Participants will receive a tour brochure when they check in at the Lunch location. Volunteers are on hand at each site to give information about the building.

Tickets are $50 for two and can be purchased online at www.troycommunityworks.org or downtown at the Mayflower Arts Center, 9 W. Main St.; The Troy Chamber of Commerce, 405 Public Square; and Lunch, W. Main St. Tickets will be $35 at the door the day of the event. There are a limited number of tickets.

The tour includes a rare chance to step inside buildings and their second floors around Troy’s historic downtown — spaces that are otherwise closed to the public.

The open house style tour includes 11 locations, eight of which are new to the tour and one secret location that will be revealed the night of the tour.

Locations on the tour are:

• Lunch – Start your tour here and enjoy refreshments throughout the tour, 4 W. Main St.

• The East Gate Building, 221 E. Main St.

• The Dye Building (The Caroline Restaurant), 5 S. Market St.

• Water Street Townhomes — New building, 301 W. Water S.

• The Wasserman Building with HER Realtors, 11 E. Main St.

• The Troy Daily News building, 224 S. Market St.

• The Yardley Building, 24 N. Market St.

• Reading for Change, 105 S. Market Street

• Partners In Hope — New building, 180 E. Race St.

• Coleman-Allen-Saidleman Building, see it one last time before construction begins, 1 E. Main St.

• The Secret Location

Ticket holders will receive an extra benefit in the form of a discount to Poppin Off, Moeller Brew Barn, Michelle’s Macarons and Revival Haus on the back of each ticket.

Proceeds from Second Story Secrets will benefit Troy Community Works Day, a neighborhood makeover event next June. During the work day, volunteers and local businesses will join TCW to spruce up a city block in need of a makeover in downtown Troy.

Sponsors include Level MB, The Troy Foundation, APAC-Arbogast Performing Arts Center, Upper Valley Hearing and Balance and Ameriprise Financial.

For more information, or to become an event sponsor, call Martha Harris at (937) 572-7944, visit www.troycommunityworks.org, or find us on Facebook by searching Second Story Secrets.