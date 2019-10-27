Operation Care for Veterans to get underway

PIQUA — Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, 1646 W. High St., Piqua, will honor veterans by participating in its 12th annual “Operation Care for Veterans,” Nov. 11-15.

“It is our great pleasure to be able to say thank you to our veterans in such a special way,” said Brian Sowers, funeral director at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home. “We can never repay what they have done for us, but we can show our appreciation in this small way.”

Each year on Nov. 11, Americans throughout the world commemorate Veterans Day, a day set aside to thank our nation’s veterans for service given and sacrifices made to protect the freedoms of our great nation.

This year staff will continue with what they did last year. In talking with the Dayton VA Hospital, they stated they had a greater need for new sweat pants, sweat shirts, T-shirts, underwear and socks in sizes XL-5X.

They also need full size personal hygiene items to include deodorant, body wash, shampoo, shaving cream, body lotion, toothpaste, as well as toothbrushes, denture adhesive and cleaner, lip balm, brushes, combs, nail clippers, emery boards and razors.

For more information, visit the funeral home’s Facebook Page at Melcher Sowers Funeral Home.

Beginning Nov. 11-15, nearly 1,000 VFMV providers in 49 states will be donating to veterans in VA hospitals or veterans homes nationwide.

The date for the promotion has historic significance as Nov. 11 is the anniversary of the Armistice signed in the Forest of Compiegne by the Allies and the Germans in 1918. At 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 1918, the Germans signed the Armistice, an order was issued for all firing to cease, bringing the hostilities of the First World War to an end.

Collection hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the dates.