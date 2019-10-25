Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• HALLOWEEN EVENTS: The Troy Noon Optimist Club and Troy Main Street, Inc. will sponsor Halloween activities for children in Downtown Troy. The children’s parade and costume judging is sponsored by the Troy Noon Optimist Club. The parade will form starting at 8:30 a.m. in the area behind the Hobart Center for County Government. The parade will start at 9:30 a.m., and will proceed to Prouty Plaza on the Public Square by traveling south on Monroe Street and east on West Main Street to Prouty Plaza. The parade will not go around the circle. Costume awards will take place following the parade. There is not a rain location for this event. From 10:30 a.m. to noon, many downtown merchants will host a “trick or treat” and hand out candy/treats to children.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 and $9, respectively, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be offered for $12.

• MONDAY MATINEE: The Milton-Union Public Library will be showing a PG-rated movie at 2 p.m. Enjoy with popcorn and drinks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibray.org for more information.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• SPOOKTACULAR: Tipp Monroe Community Services is hosting a Spooktacular Kid’s Night Out on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Broadway MPR. Ages 6-8 are welcome to attend this night of monster blood slime, spooky mansions, and haunted house train ride! This program is a fun, hands-on enrichment program that provides cross-curricular STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) experiences to children ages 6-14. The Night Out will be led by Leslie Mosely of Challenge Island. The cost of the program is $23 for residents and $25 for non-residents. Register and pay on line at tmcomservices.org.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will offer bingo at 10 a.m., followed by a Taste of Elegance at 1 p.m. Birthday celebrations will follow.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish and Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Stuffed pork chops is on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• HALLOWEEN PARTY: A high school Halloween dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. at the Troy Rec, 11 N. Market St., Troy. The event will include candy and a costume contest for $5 per person.

• HALLOWEEN DANCE: The Troy Rec will offer a sixth through eighth grade dance from 7-10 p.m. A costume contest will be held. Admission is $5.

Saturday

• FAMILY FESTIVAL: The Boo Bash family fun event, Storybook Edition, will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. A free family event that includes story times, crafts, refreshments and games. Children, and children at heart, are encouraged to dress as their favorite storybook character. Learn more at TroyHayner.org/happenings.

• TRUNK-OR-TREAT: Fields of Grace Worship Center will host its eighth annual trunk-or-treat from 1- 3 p.m. at the Covington Community Park. Participansts can wear a costume and stroll among the decorated vehicles and trucks, collecting candy and goodies, ride the train, enjoy face painting, and pick up a free hot dog. There will be a trunk decorating contest for those who wish to participate. There will be no parking at the park. For more information, contact the church at 573-4282, visit them on Facebook or visit fieldsofgrace.org.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m. A Halloween dance and costume contest for adults will be offered from 8 p.m. to midnight with Excalibur Sound.

• FAMILY EVENT: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a free family event, “The Boo Bash: Story Edition,” from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 26. The Hayner center is located at 301 W. Main Street in Troy.

• SWISS STEAK: The Troy Fish and Game will offer Swiss steak and gravy at 6 p.m.

• TREAT AND EAT: St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will have a Trick-or-Treat and Eat from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A free lunch will be served, however donations will be accepted. Candy also will be passed out to participants.

• PASTA DINNER: Cove Spring Church will host its annual pasta dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road, east of Troy. Goodwill donations are accepted for the meal, which includes pasta, breadsticks, salad, dessert and drink. Meal delivery will be available for farmers who are harvesting in the Miami East School District; delivery orders can be placed the day before by calling (937) 371-1126. Proceeds will benefit Miami East Young Life and other local missions.

• ORDER FROM MENU: Order off the menu from 6-8 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Halloween music bingo begins at 7 p.m. Dress to the music theme, your favorite artist, or song.

• POP UP PANTRY: The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee will have a pop-up pantry from noon to 2 p.m. at Stouder Center’s west parking lot at 1100 Wayne St., Troy. The pantry is facilitated with Shared Food Harest. The pantry will load vehicles with food.

• QUARTER AUCTION: SpringMeade Residence, 4385 S. County Road 25-A, Troy, will hold a quarter auction at 6 p.m. The fee is $5 and includes two paddles. Snacks and pop will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Oasis House.

Saturday-Sunday

• HAUNTED WOODS: Come enjoy a kid-friendly evening filled with guided walks, live animals and costumed characters at Brukner Nature Center. Your guide will lead you along the gently rolling, luminary-lit trail and stop at six stations along the way so you and your family can learn all about the wild creatures of the night (bring your flashlights). Activities also include free face painting, games, storytelling at a campfire, plus cookies and cider after the hike. This program is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for non-members (cash or check only). Kids ages 2 and under are free. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis on the night of the event, handed out in the order that you arrive at the gate at the entrance, so if you want to join your friends, ride together. Gate opens at 6 p.m. with trail times running 6:30-8 p.m. with a group of 20 people led by a trail guide every 5 minutes through the woods. Estimated time on the trails is 45 minutes. The event will be held indoors if weather isn’t favorable for being outside in the woods. Parking is limited.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish and Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast includes eggs cooked your way, bacon, sausage, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, biscuits, sausage gravy, fruit and cinnamon rolls. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m. $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

• TRUNK OR TREAT: Piqua Baptist Church will offer a Trunk or Treat event from 3-5 pm. The event will include games, food and treats.

Monday

• LEGO LANDING GROUP: On the last Monday of every month, the J.R. Clarke Public, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will hold “Lego Landing Group” for kids. Do you wish your child was more creative or perhaps you want your child to be more of a problem solver, then this is the place? Mrs. Kim Woloch will have new ideas and oversee these projects. This will be held at 3:15 p.m., except for Monday holidays. For more information, call 473-2226.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m. Bridge will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by Mah Jong at 1 p.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• BURGERS: Burgers and fries will be available at 6 p.m. for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• BOOK CLUB: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. for Novel Conversations to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “Stay with Me” by Ayobami Adebayo. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more. Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month; members read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

Tuesday

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert, “A Night of Pianists,” with the Jackson Leung Piano Studio with prize-winning students from around the world, will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

• STORYTIME: Retired teacher Laurie Deubner will be holding Story Time at the J. R. Clarke Public Library in Covington. She is assisted by Sherry Angle. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is normally a theme and activities planned for a month’s period-of- time. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Lunch and Learn with Andy Hite of Johnston’s Farm at 11:30 a.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• SPOOKY STORIES: Prepare to be scared as Bob Daugherty presents Spook-tacular Stories on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 7:00-8:15 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Bob is a gifted storyteller and enjoys sharing the tales that will keep you up at night! This hair-raising event is recommended for students grades 6 to adults. We will have a movie and snacks for our younger audience. Registration is not required, snacks will be served. The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E Main St., Bradford. For more info, call the library at 937-448-2612.

• PARTY: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua, will have a Halloween party. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• COLLEGE PLANNING: Tippecanoe High School administrators and counselors will offer College Planning Night from 6-8 p.m. in the Center for Performing Arts at THS. Students and their parents are encouraged to attend and participate in sessions most applicable to respective situations.

Wednesday

• YOGA: Join the J. R. Clarke Public Library for YOGA every Wednesday from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13, beginning at 6:30 pm. You will learn to relax, make friends and create a “better feeling” you! Instructor is Lois Bunger. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226

• EXERCISE CLASS: The J. R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will the “Keep Moving” exercise class for men and women, instructed by Vicki Hand every Wednesday. The class will meet weekly on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. The fee is $1 per session, and your first class will be free. This specific exercise class will last for eight weeks. The exercise will help everyone improve and increase their range of motion, flexibility, coordination, balance, blood circulation, and their sense of humor. They will be exercising to music and the movements can be adapted to any age. For more information, call 473-2226

• KIWANIS: The Piqua and Troy Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Troy Country Club, for their annual rivalry get-together. Speakers will be Troy Community Radio sports announcers, Dave Fisher and Chuck Fox. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• DEMENTIA CONVERSTATIONS: Tipp Monroe Community Services and the Alzheimer’s Association are pairing up to offer a program that will discuss tips for breaking the ice with family members about some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss with your loved ones. The program takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Tipp City Public Library. Refreshments will be provided. There is no charge for this class but registration is required. To register, visit tmcomservices.org.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have a chicken noodle dinner.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• MEATLOAF: Meatloaf sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

Oct. 31

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at Mckaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at Mckaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502 , Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will host the “Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness!” If you enjoy a specific craft, and are tired of doing your craft alone, then this is the night for you. All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay until about 8 p.m. when the library closes.

• HAUNTED ROOM: All ages are welcome to walk through the Milton-Union Public Library’s Harry Potter-inspired Haunted Room from 6-8 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have blood pressure checks and a carry-in bag lunch.

• COOK’S SURPRISE: The Troy Fish and Game will offer cook’s surprise at 6 p.m.

• TRUNK-OR-TREAT: Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, will have Trunk-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m.

• CHEESE STEAK: Come in for a Philly cheese steak sandwich served with chips and a pickle for $5. Serving starts at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LEGO CREATIONS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for the new Imagine Thursday’s series this fall at the libraryat 1:30 or 4 p.m. Participants in LEGO Creations will design and build with LEGOs. Challenges and free play build time included. For children in grades first through fifth. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or 339-0502, Ext. 128.

