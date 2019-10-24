Piqua candidates running unopposed for office

PIQUA — Three seats are open on the Piqua City Commission, and three residents will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot running for election to those seats for the first, second, and fifth wards.

Each candidate is running unopposed, including city of Piqua Mayor Kathryn “Kazy” Hinds, who is running for re-election as the fifth ward commissioner. Residents will also only be voting for Hinds’ seat on the commission, but not her position as mayor. Due to a city charter amendment approved by over 60 percent of voters in 2016 and first implemented in 2018, the commission will elect one of the sitting commissioners as mayor during its first meeting in January and will so again in two years. Cindy Pearson and Thomas Scott Fogt are running for the second and first ward commissioner seats, respectively.

While each of the candidates were required to get signatures from only people in their respective wards in order to petition to have their names placed on the Nov. 5 ballot, all residents of Piqua can vote on each of the different ward commission seats.

The following are candidate questionnaires completed by each of the candidates:

• Kathryn “Kazy” B. Hinds

Family information: Married to Joe Hinds, a retired Presbyterian Church USA minister and now Credit Analyst at Unity Bank. Son is Paul Hinds, sophomore at Piqua High School.

Occupation: Minister of the Word and Sacrament in the Presbyterian Church USA.

Position sought: Fifth Ward Commission Seat.

Previous political experience: I am the incumbent, having served in this position for the last four years, and I have served as mayor for the past four years as well.

Qualifications: Being the incumbent, I come with much experience having served for the last four years. I know how our city works and what the visions and plans are for us in the future.

Reason for seeking re-election: I have enjoyed the past four years serving as the fifth ward commissioner and mayor, making decisions that will better our city and move us forward. We are fortunate, here in the City of Piqua, because at this time we have so many amazing projects happening here! I believe in the vision that has been set forth for our city and want to do all I can to bring it to fruition!

Commission accomplishments or projects while in office: Piqua Music Video, Eye on Piqua Show, Read with the Mayor, Walks with the Mayor, Unity Gathering, Sea of Blue Ribbons to show support of our Police Department, Volunteering in Piqua City Schools at 6th grade Run Club, Construction of the Water Treatment Plant, upgrade of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Staunton & Manier Solar Projects, Kettering Health Network Medical Center, East Ash Street Reconstruction and North County Road 25A, along with the development of Piqua’s first Roundabout.

The City of Piqua received the following awards while I have served these past four years Piqua Placemaking Initiative, Bike Friendly Community, Tree City USA, Playful City USA, Economic Development Marketing Small Community for the OEDA 2017 Annual Excellence Awards, RP3 Diamond Level Certification, State Auditor Award of Distinction for Financial Reporting, and GFOA Excellence in Financial Reporting.

Goals for office if elected: To represent our citizens and continue to do what I can to govern and make decisions that will be beneficial to our community and help to move the strategic plan that was adopted in 2017 forward.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: Making good decisions that will help to improve our lives here in our city and will help to move our city forward. These decisions in turn will put us “on the map,” so we we can be competitive with other communities around us as we seek out new industry and businesses to move into our community. I also feel that we need to continue to work on bringing our community together, and this includes everyone from every part of the City of Piqua. ​

• Cindy Pearson

Family information: Married to Ron Pearson, Sr., retired teacher in Piqua City Schools and track, football, basketball coach, drivers training instructor for 30 years. Two sons, Ron, Jr., and Ryan grew up in Piqua and attended college and reside here in Piqua.

Occupation: I am now semi-retired, working part-time at the Piqua YMCA. Having worked at Piqua Family Practice and Premier in Physician Billing for 32 years has allowed me to problem solve, listening to patients’ frustrations.

Position sought: I am seeking the second ward commission seat, long held by Bill Vogt, who has served Piqua for 16 years.

Previous political experience: I have not held a political office.

Qualifications: I, too, graduated the Piqua Academy in 2012, learning how our city government and it’s employees work each day to make Piqua a great city.

In 2013, I became a member of our city Planning Commission. Opportunity to learn zoning, land development, public hearing, zoning appeals, workshops with other community leaders.

Reason for seeking office: I am committed to the success of Piqua development and growth.

With a strong infrastructure (water, sewage, power, internet) schools, parks (linear path), great neighborhoods, new businesses and young families will make Piqua home.

I challenge all Piqua residents especially our young adult citizens to get involved in our city by attending commission meetings, volunteer in our schools, sign up for the Academy, help clean our neighborhoods, parks.

This is our city, Piqua, lets work together to make it great!

• Thomas Scott Fogt

Family information: Proud father of three children, Audrey, 20, Andrew, 17, and Sophia, 9, all of Piqua.

Occupation: Facilities and Transportation Program Manager at Council on Rural Services/ Retired Armed Forces member.

Position sought: City of Piqua First Ward Commissioner.

Previous political experience: Member of City Park Board, attendee of Piqua City government class.

Reason for seeking office: I’ve always had a interest in government. By becoming a commissioner, it’ll allow me to become part of the decision making process that helps build a community in which I call home.

Goals for office if elected: To ensure that the voice of the people can be heard and understood to best of my ability.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: Unity within the community.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

